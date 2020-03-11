Get inspired by gorgeous gardens at these 2020 spring garden tours

It’s garden tour time in Southern California, when a handful of gorgeous gardens open their doors to the public — and inspire us all to do a little gardening of our own.Here are a few favorites, and you’ll find more online at latimes.com/plants. If you have a garden tour you’d like us to consider, email details to jeanette.marantos@latimes.com and we may include it.

March 14, April 11, May 9 and June 6

A Curated Tour of Florence Bixby’s Gardens by historic garden expert Janet Brown Becker from noon to 2:30 p.m. at Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch and Gardens, 6400 E. Bixby Hill Road in Long Beach. Tickets are $15, advance registration required online. rancholosalamitos.org

March 28-29

The 2020 Theodore Payne Native Plant Garden Tour is a two-day self-guided visit through more than 30 private and public landscapes of native plants. Tickets purchased before 11:30 p.m. on March 23 are $30 ($25 for members buying single tickets) or $25 ($20 for members buying two tickets or more). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Children under 16 free. At each location, you’ll meet garden owners, designers, knowledgeable docents and fellow gardeners. You’ll learn about native plants, garden design and wildlife habitat. To see photos of the tour yards, visit nativeplantgardentour.org

April 4

The Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers’ 5th Sustainable Garden Tour features watershed and regenerative gardens from Woodland Hills to the Hollywood Hills, highlighting hügelkultur, bioswales, rain gardens, organic soil building and edible, succulent and native plant gardens. The APLD self-guided tours run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with light morning refreshments at the first garden, and a closing reception at a Hollywood Hills estate starting at 3:30 p.m. The event starts at 23812 Crosson Drive in Woodland Hills. Buy tickets online, $55 general admission, $25 APLD members, $10 to visit a single garden, $15 students and educations with ID. apldca.org

Advertisement

April 18

California in My Garden, a free, self-guided tour of nine private gardens and one public garden in west central Orange County featuring landscapes with more than 50% native plantings, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Docents will be available to answer questions about native plants. The best place to start is at the Golden West College Native Garden, 15744 Goldenwest St. in Huntington Beach. Tour goers should park at the Gothard Street parking lot on the east side of campus to avoid the swap-meet crowd on the west side. (Parking is free during the tour.) Register online next week to get a copy of the tour map. occnps.org

A stream is part of this drought-tolerant landscape in Sierra Madre that will be featured during the 2020 Art of the Garden Tour on April 19. (Lisa Agaran / Creative Arts Group)

April 19

The 2020 Art of the Garden Tour features five gardens in the foothill areas of Pasadena, La Cañada Flintridge and Sierra Madre, including large estates designed for entertaining and smaller, more intimate spaces, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., starting at the Creative Arts Group, 108 N. Baldwin Ave., in Sierra Madre. Tickets are $30 if purchased in advance or $35 the day of the tour. Proceeds support the Creative Arts Group, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting art instruction and education. creativeartsgroup.org

Claremont Eclectic: A Tour of Six Local Gardens starting at the California Botanic Garden (formerly the Rancho Santa Ana Botanic Garden) parking lot, 1500 N. College Ave. in Claremont from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include admission to the botanic garden. Proceeds benefit the Claremont Garden Club. claremontgardenclub.org

Advertisement

The Pacific Palisades Garden Club’s Annual Spring Tour features six gardens in areas around Pacific Palisades, Santa Monica and Brentwood. Noon to 4 p.m. Ticket prices to be announced. pacpalgardenclub.org

April 25-26

Floral Park Home and Garden Tour begins at North Park Boulevard and Benton Way in North Santa Ana. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; wine tent 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26. Tickets are $40, or $35 if purchased online by 3 p.m. on April 20. Proceeds support scholarships and community and charitable organizations in Santa Ana. floralparkhometour.com

The Morongo Basin Conservation Assn. 10th Desert-Wise Landscape Tour was still finalizing details at the time this story was published but promises to include natural dyeing workshops, tours of the Mojave Desert Land Trust nursery, more plant identification signs and desert gardening educators as well as tours of several private home gardens from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Buy tickets online for $10 ($5 for members). mbconservation.org

Artists will be painting in real time during the Laguna Beach garden tours May 2. (Carolyn Bent)

May 2

The Laguna Beach Garden Club’s Gate and Garden Tour starts and ends at the Bruce Scherer Waterwise and Fire-Safe Gardens of the Laguna Beach County Water District Headquarters, 306 3rd St. in Laguna Beach, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event includes free refreshments, plein air painters in several gardens, a raffle of prizes donated by local artists and businesses, and the opportunity to purchase “artisanal” margaritas and Mexican fare. Tickets are $50, or $60 on the day of the tour (if available — tickets sold out last year two weeks before the tour). Buses shuttle visitors to and from the water district gardens to featured homes in two Laguna Beach neighborhoods. Proceeds support educational school gardens, local scholarships and community projects. lagunabeachgardenclub.org

The Tustin Area Historical Society’s 24th Old Town Home & Garden Tour takes visitors through homes and gardens in the city’s Old Town, starting at the Tustin Presbyterian Church, 225 W. Main St. Advance tickets are $25 if purchased online. More details to be announced. tustinhistory.com

May 2-3

The 16th Mary Lou Heard Memorial Garden Tour features 39 residential gardens from Long Beach to Irvine to San Clemente. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets by donation; proceeds support the Sheepfold shelter for women and their children in crisis. Tour map available to download in April at heardsgardentour.com

The Redlands Horticultural & Improvement Society 2020 Garden Tour features six private gardens in Redlands. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Purchase tickets at Future Museum of Redlands, 700 Brookside Ave., for $15 (children 13 and younger free). Tickets are good for both days. The annual Spring Plant Sale is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 2 only at Redlands Prospect Park, 1352 Prospect Drive. redlandsgardenclub.com

Advertisement

Riverside Flower Show and Garden Tour includes a free, two-day flower show, seminars and garden fair at the Elks Lodge, 6166 Brockton Drive, in Riverside, from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m on May 3, and self-guided garden tours both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10, children under 16 free with paying adult. riversideflowershow.info

May 3

The 10th biannual “Blooms With a View” Spring Garden Tour and Vendor Park features nine drought-tolerant, traditional and eclectic gardens in the View Park-Windsor Hills, View Heights and Ladera Heights areas of South Los Angeles. Organized by Inspired Garden Artistry, the event includes drumming in one of the gardens plus potting classes, a children’s play area, plant swap, food and music at the vendor park. The vendor park opens at 10 a.m. at Monteith Park, 4616 S. Mullen Ave., in View Park. The garden tours are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $30 or $25 if purchased before April 20 at inspiredgardenartistry.com

The 24th Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Assn.’s Camarillo Garden Tour features art exhibits and demonstrations, live music, refreshments and a garden-themed boutique in addition to tours of five Camarillo gardens. 12-4 p.m. Tickets available online for $25; all proceeds benefit the association’s Camarillo Hospice program and free bereavement programs. imvna.org

May 9

The 24th Newport Beach Garden Tour at Sherman Library and Gardens includes a light lunch and tours of seven private gardens. Each garden will host an artist at work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $60 or $50 for members, with lunch at Sherman Gardens served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The afterparty at Sherman Gardens is from 3 to 5 p.m. at Sherman Gardens, 2647 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Shuttle ride to gardens available by reservation for an additional fee of $50 per person. On Friday, May 15, an artist reception featuring all the artwork the artists make during the tours is set for 5:30 p.m. at the gardens. slgardens.org

Rose Society of Saddleback Mountain Garden Tour includes gardens from Mission Viejo to San Clemente. Tickets available starting April 1 for $25 online, or $30 the day of the tours. A portion of the proceeds will be donated toward civic beautification projects and horticulture scholarships at local colleges. rosesrosesroses.org

West Floral Park and Jack Fisher Park Neighborhoods’ 14th Open Garden Day in North Santa Ana features garden tours in two neighborhoods of vintage homes. Event includes garden talks and demonstrations, plus a vintage car show, food-to-table demonstration, vendors selling garden products and gourmet food trucks, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Advance tickets are $15, or $20 the day of the event. Children 12 and under free. Pick up tickets and tour maps at Santa Clara Drive and Westwood Avenue. opengardenday.com

May 14

Newport Harbor High School Home and Garden Tour features seven homes, a breakfast reception from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Greenleaf Gourmet Chopshop, a harbor-view lunch at Plums Cafe & Catering between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and an end-of-the-day reception from 2 to 5 p.m. at Barclay Butera, all in Newport Beach. Tickets available online for $85; tour maps will be mailed to ticket holders after April 1. Proceeds benefit the high school. newportharborhometour.com

May 16

Friends of Robinson Gardens presents its 2020 Garden Tour and Showcase in Beverly Hills, featuring self-guided tours of private gardens in Beverly Hills and West Los Angeles, as well as tours of the Virginia Robinson estate, a designer fashion show and catered lunch for one of the most glamorous garden tours of the season, at 1008 Elden Way, Beverly Hills. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start at $250, and proceeds support the estate’s restoration needs as well as the Children’s Science Program. robinsongardens.org

Advertisement

The San Clemente Garden Club 2020 Garden Tour features self-guided visits to new private gardens in San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano, with food tastings and live music. Tour proceeds support scholarships, school gardens, civic beautification and conservation organizations. Tickets are $30 if purchased before May 16, $40 day of the tour. Tour tickets and maps will be mailed after April 27. sanclementegardenclub.com