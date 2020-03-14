Is it safe to hike Runyon Canyon? Or work out at the gym?

Pack this away in the tiny satchel of life’s silver linings: L.A. hiking trails are at their best right now and provide a healthy option for staying fit, refreshed and sane in these housebound times. With the recent rains, wildflowers will be popping, trails will be soft, even the creeks will be flowing.

Medical experts give a thumbs-up to getting out there — or working out at the gym — as long as COVID-19 precautions are followed.

Amy Stone, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology at Touro University Nevada, says that individuals should take part in any activity they feel healthy enough to do while practicing social distancing recommendations.

“Of course, if you’re feeling sick and have a cough, don’t go out and do any activity,” she urged in an email. Otherwise, hiking, surfing, cycling, trail running and jogging are all good, provided the distance precautions are taken.

Advertisement

“The gym is also fine as long as you clean the machines before and after use with disinfecting wipes generally provided at the gym,” she wrote. “And maintain six feet of distance, especially in group classes.”

Dr. Russell Buhr, pulmonary and critical care physician at UCLA Health, said that when it comes to hiking and biking outdoors, “the more space you put between yourself and others, the safer you are.”

“This is a great time for people to move from crowded indoor [workout] places to outdoor hiking,” Buhr said Friday by phone.

On indoor workouts, Buhr cautioned that the situation can change quickly.

Advertisement

“If people are observing good hygiene practice, their risk of picking up germs is on the low end,”he said.

He encourages taking up outdoors activities instead of that yoga class at the gym.

“If the word comes out from the Health Department that people should not be congregating in places like the gym, take it seriously,” he said. For yoga workouts, he recommends taking your own mat.

Some yoga studios are increasing spacing and not renting out mats. As a precaution, YogaWorks told customers this week that it was not allowing hands-on adjustments. It was also allowing members a three-month freeze on their memberships.

Still, outdoor exercise is an almost irresistible option to active Californians at a time when we’re all cooped up.

Precautions for hikers

--Wider fire roads are best for keeping the 6-foot social distance.

--Let friends know where you are, particularly when hiking remote venues.

--Carry a cellphone.

Advertisement

--Take water.

--To minimize contact with others, go early or late.

--If you haven’t been active in a while, start with a 20- or 30-minute hike with modest elevation gain and work up from there.

Three hikes to get you going

Los Leones, Pacific Palisades: Spring is in full bloom at this coastal trail with expansive views of Santa Monica Bay. Parking is plentiful. Directions: From Pacific Coast Highway, take Sunset Boulevard 0.3 miles, then left onto Los Liones Drive. Trailhead is at 510 Los Liones Drive.

Wilacre Park, Studio City: Wide fire roads with views of the cloud formations over the San Fernando Valley and the basin. Hooks into Fryman and Coldwater Canyon. Limited parking in lot but turns over quickly. From 101, take Laurel Canyon south, to 3431 Fryman Road.

Cherry Canyon, near Descanso Gardens. Lush switchbacks give way to wide fire roads and views across the basin, sometimes clear to the ocean. Trailhead just north of driveway entrance to the gardens. Look for yellow posts. Plentiful parking along the street. From 210 Freeway, take Angeles Crest exit, then downhill to Foothill Boulevard. Right on Foothill. Left on Alta Canyada. Location: 1418 Descanso Drive.

In addition, Los Angeles Times hiking guru Charles Fleming offers these tips on the trails around Los Angeles.