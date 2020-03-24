Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kids’ coronavirus questions, answered

Scientists are still determining basic facts about the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including whether people can get it twice.
(Health Protection Agency / Associated Press )
By Deborah NetburnStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
4 AM
What happens to the coronavirus when it stops spreading? Does it disappear? -Sophia, 11

The coronavirus that is keeping us all at home started off in animals and then jumped to humans. Scientists say that when it stops spreading in humans it won’t totally disappear. It will still probably be around in animals.

What if the Corona virus gets to an old person who gives it to a 10-year-old. How strong will the virus be in the 10-year-old? -Andy, 10

The exact same virus affects different people in different ways. It can make an older person very sick and hardly get a 10-year-old sick at all. Researchers don’t know why that is yet, but they are working hard to find out.

Can the virus affect any other part of your body besides your lungs? -Edwin, 11

Yes. The virus can also affect your nose and throat, your blood, and maybe your stomach and intestines too. In kids, the virus is most likely to affect your nose and throat.

If you were infected with the virus, you had treatment and recovered. Can the virus return? -Cesar, 10

Doctors say it is unlikely that the coronavirus would make you sick twice, especially if your body does a good job fighting it the first time.

Deborah Netburn
Deborah Netburn is a features writer at the Los Angeles Times. She joined the paper in 2006 and has covered entertainment, home and garden, national news, technology and most recently, science.
