The six best masks for at-home facials during the coronavirus shutdown

Remember the good old days, pre-pandemic, when we were working away and had little time for our faces?

Now that we’re staying safe at home, we can finally pamper our pusses. After all, finding masks for at-home facials is probably easier than trying to pick up N95 respirator masks, which are used by first responders and medical personnel.

If you’re finally rewarding yourself this weekend with a spa day (or a spa moment), here are six facial masks created to plump up, hydrate and pamper your face. Times may be tough, but faces are worth celebrating.

Cirem HCR 3-in-1 Sheet Mask

(Cirem)

Cirem HCR 3-in-1 Sheet Mask is a hydrating organic and pesticide-free cotton sheet mask that is meant to penetrate skin layers with hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate the skin, Vitamin C for radiance and retinol to renew and transform dull skin. Cirem recommends using the extra serum in the pouch to create a warm hand or foot bath for extra pampering. $20, at Cirem.com.

Derm Institute Anti-Oxidant Hydration Gel Masque

(Derm Institute)

Derm Institute’s Anti-Oxidant Hydration Gel Masque penetrates skin layers and hydrates to repair, protect and improve elasticity and firmness. It also helps calm inflammation in sensitive skin. Derm Institute products mix science with Eastern therapeutic herbs. One box contains 20 eco-friendly medical-grade treatments. $120, available at diskincare.com.

TULA Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask

(TULA)

TULA Self-Care Sunday Nourishing Face Mask provides hydration and protection with two kinds of probiotics (Kefir Hydro Complex for moisture and Lactococcus Ferment Lysate to help maintain skin balance), lactic acid to smooth and soften and Ceramides, fatty molecules that help protect skin. Designed for all skin types, the mask can double as an overnight treatment. (Also, TULA has a special offer for its hydrogel masks through April 30 in which the beauty label will donate 100% of proceeds to getting protective masks for frontline healthcare workers in New York.) $48, available at Tula.com.

Stem Cellular Instant Eye Lift Algae Mask

(Juice Beauty)

Juice Beauty, which was founded in 2005, has a facial mask, co-developed with Dr. Carolyn Chang, a San Francisco plastic surgeon, that provides two freeze-dried algae biometric eye masks and activator fluid that includes a proprietary blend of fruit stem cells, hyaluronic acid, Vitamin C and organic extracts of cucumber, chamomile and arnica.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who helped launch Juice Beauty’s makeup line, told Elle in 2017: “Juice Beauty makes an algae face mask, and if I’m on a really long flight I’ll put it on while I’m watching a movie. It’s really brilliant, made with organic ingredients and very hydrating. I just sit there looking a little weird on the plane.” (The brand’s Green Apple Peel Full Strength Exfoliating Mask helped put the organic skin-care pioneer on the map.) $10, available at juicebeauty.com.

BioClarity Brighten Up, Sunshine

(BioClarity)

BioClarity’s Brighten Up, Sunshine mask is a multi-tasking plant-based mask. Its ingredients include apple and avocado to hydrate and soften, coconut shell granules to exfoliate, hyaluronic acid to plump and hydrate and pineapple to fight sun damage. $24.95, available at Bioclarity.com.

UpCircle Beauty Clarifying Face Mask

(Veerle Evens / UpCircle Beauty)

The UpCircle Beauty Clarifying Face Mask combines olive powder derived from discarded olive pits, white kaolin clay, coconut powder and baobab oil to gently detoxify and rejuvenate skin. This U.K. natural skin-care company specializes in repurposing leftover natural ingredients such as used coffee grounds, brewed chai tea spices and fruit pits (which Brits call “stones”). $24, available at Ulta.com.