All the stylish looks from Beyoncé's ‘Black Is King’ you can’t buy — and one you can

Who needs red-carpet arrivals and runway shows to showcase your high-fashion frocks when you’ve got a fashion show of one, courtesy of Beyoncé? That thought crossed my mind — more than once — while watching “Black Is King,” which debuted Friday on Disney+.

After a five-month fashion famine — canceled runway shows, postponed movie premieres and scuttled film festivals precipitated by the pandemic — Beyoncé, with the help of costume designer Zerina Akers and a cast of hundreds (I can’t recall the last time I saw an end credit for a wardrobe driver), served up less of a visual feast and more of a full-blown 90-minute, all-you-can-eat buffet that was part Fashion Week, part Met Gala and part Oscar-night arrivals all rolled into one.

It was a parade of beautiful, floral-festooned gowns, curve-hugging dresses and catsuits, money-print pajamas, towering headpieces, stunner statement jewelry and vibrant patterns and bold colors from the first frame to the last.

When you sit down to watch “Black Is King” (or, more than likely, when you circle back to watch it again), keep your eyes out for these can’t-miss fashion moments, which rank as some of our favorites.



Leopard-print Valentino

Beyoncé in Valentino Haute Couture in “Black Is King,” one of the many outfits that made the visual album a fashion show of one. (Travis Matthews)

One of the most over-the-top outfits (in a very long list of over-the-top outfits) Ms. Knowles-Carter appears in is the Valentino Haute Couture leopard-print ensemble she wears while performing the song “Mood 4 Eva” on the hood of a leopard-spotted Rolls-Royce. Custom-made for her by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, it consists of a jacquard leopard-spot cape and matching needle-lace jumpsuit embellished with paillettes and rhinestone embroidery.



Cow-print Burberry

The handiwork of Burberry’s chief creative officer, Riccardo Tisci, appears twice in “Black Is King,” once in the form of a graffiti-print outfit that might easily have slipped by you, and once in the form of a bold cow-print ensemble that you couldn’t have missed if you tried. The custom look paired a corset top with a matching miniskirt, both of which were complemented by a huge, horned headpiece (provenance unknown), that Bey wears while astride a horse with a similar butterscotch-brown-splotched hide. If this is what herd mentality looks like, I’m all for it.

The crescent moons of Marine Serre

Beyoncé, center, and dancers clad in Marine Serre bodysuits in “Already” from the visual album “Black Is King,” on Disney+. (Parkwood Entertainment)

The allover crescent moon motif is a mainstay of the Marine Serre label, but when Beyoncé and her cadre of dancers turn up in a spare warehouse setting clad in Marine Serre bodysuits for the song “Away,” it felt less like an identifying logo and more like a nod to otherworldly and celestial powers. The look was made all the more memorable after Adele posted a photo of herself to Instagram wearing a similarly patterned Marine Serre crescent-moon top and gesturing toward the onscreen queen. (Adele’s post read, “Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art.”)

Floral froufrou from Mary Katrantzou and Erdem

Beyonce wears a Mary Katrantzou dress in “Water” from the visual album “Black Is King.” (Andrew White / Parkwood Entertainment)

Cool, curve-hugging catsuits aside, what really made “Black Is King” feel like a full-blown, runway-show-meets-red-carpet fashion happening was the multitude of gorgeous gowns that popped up along the way, each seemingly more colorful and voluminous than the one before it. Among them were a fuchsia tulle confection by Molly Goddard (called the Daria dress, it’s from the designer’s fall and winter 2019 runway collection) and a ruffled, multicolored, off-the-shoulder dress from the fall and winter 201`9 collection of Mary Katrantzou, both of which make an appearance during the song “Water.”

Another eye-catching exercise in volume and color came by way of an oversized floral-print Erdem gown (also a fall winter 2019 runway look) that Beyoncé wears in a tea-party-in-the-garden scene (in which her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and singer Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child make cameos), and everyone seemed to get the ballgown memo for a scene from “Brown Skin Girl” that looked like something out of a debutante-ball-themed Vanity Fair cover shoot.

Beyoncé, her daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Kelly Rowland in “Brown Skin Girl” from the visual album “Black Is King.” (Parkwood Entertainment)

Money-print pajamas and more merchandise

Although most of the clothes that appeared onscreen in “Black Is King” are inaccessible to most wage-earning mortals (being custom-made or from several seasons ago), there was one look — a pair of wide-legged, money-print pajamas Beyoncé wears during “Mood 4 Eva” — that were within reach (albeit briefly) of anyone with $160 to spend.

Designed by Duckie Confetti, the consumer version of the belted jacket and generously cut trousers printed with an exploded $100-bill pattern were offered for pre-order through the official Shop Beyoncé website when the “Black Is King” visual album dropped, as of this writing just four days later, the entire run of sizes is listed as sold out. (The description accompanying the item online included the following: “Supporting Black-owned businesses is important to us at Shop Beyoncé. This is one of several exclusive items we’ve made available from these businesses.” Those other collaborative items — a $110 “Black Is King” nameplate necklace by Melanie Marie and a 260-piece, $70 puzzle by Timeless Goods — are also currently sold out.)

You can, however (at least for now), plunk down $55 to pre-order (for delivery in eight to nine weeks) a long-sleeve T-shirt bearing an image of Beyoncé wearing the Duckie Confetti jammies, which would be a totally meta workaround.

There’s an assortment of other merchandise referencing songs or scenes from “Black Is King” on offer too, including sleep masks ($25, glitter-printed with the word MOOD), an 18-by-24-inch poster ($20, featuring Beyoncé in the Burberry cow-print ensemble) and a $40 off-white (the color, not the brand) T-shirt featuring the star of the show wearing little more than stripes of black and teal green paint.

In case you’re curious what she’s wearing under that paint, it’s a La Perla nonwired triangle bra that costs $190 and is currently available online in four colors. Unfortunately, black and teal is not one of the options.

