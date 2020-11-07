The beloved Pasadena Showcase house is still happening — online

For devoted volunteers and fans of the 56th annual Pasadena Showcase House of Design, the show must go on. This year, however, like almost everything else, there’s a pandemic twist: The grande dame of showcase homes, one of the oldest fundraising events of its kind in the country, is going digital.

In the era of COVID-19 it’s time to let your fingers do the walking. Introverts may rejoice, but the roughly 35,000 visitors who flock to the showcase home each year will miss the opportunity to delight in person at the jaw-dropping makeover and on-trend designs.

Ticket holders will have free rein to intimately — albeit, virtually — tour the newly reimagined Locke House, the gracious Federal country-style estate designed by Hollywood “society architect” Gerard R. Colcord in 1937.

The stately Locke House, the location for this year’s Pasadena Showcase House of Design (Peter Valli)

The sprawling 6,700-square-foot manse in the historic Santa Anita Oaks neighborhood of Arcadia is steeped in elegant architectural details and old-world glamour and includes a pool house, finished garage and artist retreat on lush grounds.

The two-story house with six bedrooms and five bathrooms has been completely redesigned by 17 local interior designers and four exterior designers — each of whom will be featured in a short video interview discussing their work and style.

This “family room” at the 2020 Pasadena Showcase House is a chic and sexy living space thanks to the sensual lines, dark walls and gleaming gold accessories. The space was created by Arcadia-based Fiona Lau Interior Design. (Peter Christiansen Valli)

Unlike on a traditional tour, virtual visitors are encouraged to linger and roam through their favorite spaces as often as they like. The online experience will allow viewers to control their 360-degree view of each area as well as enable them to zoom in and out on details from painted ceilings to wallpaper, pillows and place settings.

The redesigns will be accompanied by image galleries containing information on new products and color trends. Want more info on the glass-fronted Urban Cultivator, an interior herb and microgreen garden installed beneath the kitchen counter? The pet washing station? Wall tile? You’ve got it.

The pandemic portal will also highlight the talent and inspiration behind the local arts programs that benefit from the event proceeds, including Music Mobile, Youth Concert and the Instrumental Competition.

Tickets will be available to the general public later this month. The exact date and prices are still being finalized. Details at pasadenashowcase.org.

