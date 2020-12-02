Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The 17 best home-good gifts to splurge on

By Lindzi Scharf
1

To give the gift of luxury this holiday season, you might consider Champagne, a cashmere meditation carpet, a pair of quirky roller skates or a chic pool float.

Here are our top gift picks for those who want to feel good and be entertained at home now and into 2021. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

See the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide here.

2

Jonathan Adler

Acrylic chess set
(Jonathan Adler)

Jonathan Adler’s acrylic chess set ($595), available at jonathanadler.com, will allow you to stylishly channel “The Queen’s Gambit.”


3

Fred Segal

Limited-edition Bijou Karman illustrated blanket from the L.A. brand's Art at Home series
(Fred Segal)

Fred Segal’s limited-edition Bijou Karman illustrated blanket ($250) is from the L.A. retailer’s Art at Home series. It’s available at fredsegal.com, with a portion of the item’s proceeds benefiting various L.A. based-charities as part of the company’s FredGives program.


4

Bisette

Bisette’s Jules handblown glassware set ($202) is available at bisetteco.com.
(Bisette)

Sip your worries away in style with Bisette’s Jules handblown glassware set ($202). Available at bisetteco.com.

5

Kate Kinsel

Handmade angel tree topper
(Kate Kinsel)

New York textile designer and artist Kate Kinsel created angel tree toppers ($1,450) from brass, Swarovski crystals, Austrian glass, silk taffeta and velvet. Available at katekinsel.com, the handmade pieces, which come in a variety of ethnicities and colors, also include LED lights.


6

Barefoot Dreams

CozyChic pet bed
(Barefoot Dreams)

Treat your furry friends this holiday season with Barefoot Dreams’ CozyChic pet bed (starting at $138). Available in two sizes at barefootdreams.com.


7

John Lobb

Knighton slippers in burgundy cashmere suede
(John Lobb)

Try John Lobb’s comfy Knighton slippers ($665) on for size, and you might never want to leave the house again. Available at johnlobb.com, they’re burgundy cashmere and suede and come with a slipper bag.

8

The Standard

Woven terry jacquard robe with two belts
(The Standard)

The Standard’s woven terry jacquard robe ($195) features two nautical-looking belts. Created by London-based designer Craig Green exclusively for the Standard‘s London property, the yellow herringbone robe is a sea lover’s dream, available at shopthestandard.com.


9

The Webster

South Beach room fragrance
(The Webster)

Just because you’ve cut back on travel right now doesn’t mean you shouldn’t pretend you’re on vacation. Be immediately transported to Miami thanks to the Webster’s South Beach room fragrance ($59). Available at thewebster.us.

10

Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles

Sultry Rose scented candle
(Eric Buterbaugh Los Angeles)

Los Angeles perfumer Eric Buterbaugh’s sultry rose-scented candle ($85), available at saksfifthavenue.com, brings the great outdoors indoors.

11

Gucci

Floral butterfly candle
(Gucci)

Italian luxury brand Gucci’s floral butterfly candle ($290) is as playful as it is elegant. A variety of designs is available at gucci.com.

12

Scott Alexander Scents

Scott Alexander's Aspen candle
(Scott Alexander)

Scott Alexander’s Aspen candle ($330 to $1,930) is about more than its aroma. It’s also beautiful home decor. Available at scottalexanderscents.com in three sizes, the impeccably crafted candle combines the scents of pomegranate, grapefruit, rose, tulip, peony magnolia and mahogany.


13

Saint Laurent

Palm tree heart float
Palm tree heart float ($105) at ysl.com/rive-droite
(Saint Laurent)

Want a special reminder of California this holiday season? Pick up Saint Laurent’s palm-tree-patterned, heart-shaped pool float ($105). Other styles are available too at ysl.com.

Lead art gif for 2020 gift guide lists

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Welcome to our comprehensive gift guide for the 2020 holiday season.

14

Intentionally Blank_

Whip It genuine calf-hair roller skates

If you’re looking for a cheeky holiday gift, look no further than Intentionally Blank_’s Whip It genuine calf-hair roller skates ($258), which come in black and white as well as tan and white. They are exclusively available at nordstrom.com.


15

Hyperice

A photo of the Hypervolt Plus with Bluetooth percussion massage device.
(Hyperice)

Pamper yourself (or your loved one) with the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus percussion massage device ($399). The Plus (with Bluetooth connection to an app) and other models are available at hyperice.com.


16

Loro Piana

Cashmere meditation carpet
(Loro Piana)

Enjoy yoga and much-needed at-home relaxation thanks to Loro Piana’s cashmere meditation carpet ($2,150). It’s made in Italy and available at loropiana.com.


17

Veuve Clicquot

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama designed a gift box for Veuve Clicquot's newest vintage La Grande Dame 2012 champagne
(Veuve Clicquot)

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama designed a gift box for Veuve Clicquot’s newest vintage, La Grande Dame 2012 champagne ($195), available at klwines.com and wallywine.com. The brand also released a select number of Kusama-designed floral sculptures that uniquely fit a magnum bottle of La Grande Dame ($36,000). Those interested in purchasing the sculpture can email privateclient@moethennessey.com.


18

Roe Caviar

The "Indulge Box"
(Roe Caviar)

L.A.-based Roe Caviar’s the Indulge Box ($750) includes 250 grams of white sturgeon caviar, which is sustainably farmed by aquaculture in California. Available at roecaviar.com, the set includes a custom wooden box and four mother-of-pearl caviar spoons.

Lindzi Scharf