Lifestyle

The 19 most covetable purses, bags and totes

A photo illustration featuring a Dolce & Gabbana bag.
(Photo illustration by Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Dolce & Gabbana)
By Lindzi Scharf
1

Those who fancy a fabulous bag won’t be disappointed with the following clutches, purses, totes and crossbody bags.

Here are our top gift picks in the luxury bag category for the holiday season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.

2

Paul Smith

British designer Paul Smith's Globe-Trotter Edition Two mini utility attaché case.
(Paul Smith)

Whether for work or play, British label Paul Smith’s Globe-Trotter Edition Two mini utility attaché case ($1,575) is perfect for the stylish (typically) on-the-go-guy in your life. The 14-inch briefcase, which has a touch of colorful quirk on each corner, is available at paulsmith.com.

3

Golden Goose

Golden Goose's Journey nylon duffle bag
(Golden Goose)

Golden Goose’s Journey nylon duffle bag ($585) is an eccentric take on a traditional camouflage overnight carryall. Available at goldengoose.com, the bag includes a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap.

4

Dior Men

Dior Men's Saddle Bag in black Oblique Galaxy leather.
(Dior)

Dior Men’s Saddle Bag in black Oblique Galaxy leather ($3,200) is a sleek addition to a daily wardrobe. Available at dior.com, the design can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody bag thanks to its adjustable shoulder strap.

5

Libertine

Libertine's Lover's Eyes canvas tote bag with crystals.
(Libertine)

In keeping with Libertine’s playful approach to fashion, the Los Angeles label’s Lover’s Eyes canvas tote bag with crystals ($595) is a quirky conversation piece. Available at ilovelibertine.com, the bags are hand-embellished at the Johnson Hartig-founded brand’s local studio.


6

Mansur Gavriel

Mansur Gavriel's mini pleated bucket bag in rosa.
(Mansur Gavriel)

New York label Mansur Gavriel’s delicate mini pleated bucket bag ($695) comes in a variety of colors, including rosa. Available at mansurgavriel.com.


7

Valentino

Valentino's Rockstud Pet Customizable small tote bag.
(Valentino)

Valentino’s Rockstud Pet Customizable tote bag ($2,200) is perfect for the animal lover in your life. Available in three shapes and five colorways at valentino.com, each bag features an initial of choice along with a handmade portrait of your pet created by illustrator Riccardo Cusimano.


8

Moynat

Moynat's 48hr duffle bag.
(Moynat)

French leather-goods brand Moynat’s 48hr duffle bag ($2,550) is perfect for staycations and future travel plans. Visit moynat.com for more information or email bnewyorksaks@moynat.com to purchase this piece.

9

15

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta's Wardrobe 01 Collection bag.
(Bottega Veneta)

Although Bottega Veneta’s Shell crossbody bag in red ($2,450) is available for preorder at bottegaveneta.com, we promise the piece from the Italian luxury label’s Wardrobe 01 collection will be worth the wait based on its cutting-edge design.


16

Balmain

Balmain's oversized bicolor jacquard 1945 clutch bag.
(Balmain)

French fashion label Balmain’s oversized bicolor jacquard 1945 bag ($3,600) can be worn three ways — on the shoulder, as a crossbody or as a clutch. The versatile piece is available at balmain.com. (According to the brand’s website, the estimated shipping date is Dec. 21.)

17

COS

COS’ Teddy fleece phone pouch.
(COS)

Accessibly priced and très chic for the holidays, COS’ Teddy fleece phone pouch ($49) is available at cosstores.com.

18

Fendi

Fendi's Black paisley lace Peekaboo ISeeU handbag.
(Fendi)

Fendi’s ladylike black paisley lace Peekaboo ISeeU handbag ($6,200) is a must-have for every fashionista. Available at fendi.com, the intricate purse is made with a black macramé lace embroidery.

19

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's small Devotion bag in eel.
(Dolce & Gabbana)

Dolce & Gabbana’s small Devotion bag in eel ($2,295) features a bejeweled heart closure. Available at us.dolcegabbana.com, the purse also includes a removable strap, so it can be worn over the shoulder or carried as a handbag.


20

Lanvin

Lanvin's Pencil Cat bag in box calf.
(Lanvin)

Lanvin’s Pencil Cat bag in box calf ($3,850) is fast becoming a collector’s item for fans of the French fashion house. Available at lanvin.com, the bag design was inspired by an andiron that once belonged to the label’s founder, Jeanne Lanvin, designed by Armand-Albert Rateau.


21

Freda Salvador

Freda Salvador's Lou multifunctional bag.
(Freda Salvador)

San Francisco label Freda Salvador’s Lou multifunctional bag ($395) is made of black Italian embossed croc. Available at fredasalvador.com, the design can be worn three different ways: as a belt bag, crossbody or shoulder bag.


22

Longchamp

Longchamp's Roseau crossbody bag.
(Longchamp)

Longchamp’s Roseau crossbody bag ($760), available at longchamp.com, is the Parisian label’s “It” bag of the season.


LifestyleFashion
Lindzi Scharf