The 19 most covetable purses, bags and totes

Those who fancy a fabulous bag won’t be disappointed with the following clutches, purses, totes and crossbody bags.
Here are our top gift picks in the luxury bag category for the holiday season. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)
See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.
Paul Smith
Whether for work or play, British label Paul Smith’s Globe-Trotter Edition Two mini utility attaché case ($1,575) is perfect for the stylish (typically) on-the-go-guy in your life. The 14-inch briefcase, which has a touch of colorful quirk on each corner, is available at paulsmith.com.
Golden Goose
Golden Goose’s Journey nylon duffle bag ($585) is an eccentric take on a traditional camouflage overnight carryall. Available at goldengoose.com, the bag includes a detachable, adjustable shoulder strap.
Dior Men
Dior Men’s Saddle Bag in black Oblique Galaxy leather ($3,200) is a sleek addition to a daily wardrobe. Available at dior.com, the design can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody bag thanks to its adjustable shoulder strap.
Libertine
In keeping with Libertine’s playful approach to fashion, the Los Angeles label’s Lover’s Eyes canvas tote bag with crystals ($595) is a quirky conversation piece. Available at ilovelibertine.com, the bags are hand-embellished at the Johnson Hartig-founded brand’s local studio.
Mansur Gavriel
New York label Mansur Gavriel’s delicate mini pleated bucket bag ($695) comes in a variety of colors, including rosa. Available at mansurgavriel.com.
Valentino
Valentino’s Rockstud Pet Customizable tote bag ($2,200) is perfect for the animal lover in your life. Available in three shapes and five colorways at valentino.com, each bag features an initial of choice along with a handmade portrait of your pet created by illustrator Riccardo Cusimano.
Moynat
French leather-goods brand Moynat’s 48hr duffle bag ($2,550) is perfect for staycations and future travel plans. Visit moynat.com for more information or email bnewyorksaks@moynat.com to purchase this piece.
More gift guides
For the holiday season, give the gift of fashion with our luxurious picks.
Say you care this holiday season with luxe watches, diamond necklaces, rings, earrings and more.
Our top luxe gift picks for entertaining and feeling good at home this holiday season and into 2021.
Alexander McQueen
British fashion brand Alexander McQueen’s Patchwork Tall Story bag ($3,490) stylishly fits all of one’s essentials. Available at alexandermcqueen.com, the purse features calfskin leather with brass metal handles.
Aranyani
Aranyani’s mini crossbody bag in black dusty pink ($700) is perfect for an (eventual) night out on the town. Available at aranyani.com, the piece is handmade in India and bejeweled with hematite stone.
Louis Vuitton
French design house Louis Vuitton’s Capucines BB handbag ($5,150) is now available in an eye-catching emerald green. The bag, which can be worn a variety of ways thanks to its removable strap, is available at louisvuitton.com.
Marc Jacobs
For the young at heart, New York designer Marc Jacobs teamed up with beloved children’s cartoon “Peanuts” for the brand’s mini box bag ($495). The Charlie Brown-inspired piece is available at marcjacobs.com.
More gift guides
Self-care goodies can do the trick this holiday season. Try these holiday picks to give to others — or yourself.
We’re loving the fashion industry’s fresh focus on night-to-day wear.
Welcome to our comprehensive gift guide for the 2020 holiday season.
Bottega Veneta
Although Bottega Veneta’s Shell crossbody bag in red ($2,450) is available for preorder at bottegaveneta.com, we promise the piece from the Italian luxury label’s Wardrobe 01 collection will be worth the wait based on its cutting-edge design.
Balmain
French fashion label Balmain’s oversized bicolor jacquard 1945 bag ($3,600) can be worn three ways — on the shoulder, as a crossbody or as a clutch. The versatile piece is available at balmain.com. (According to the brand’s website, the estimated shipping date is Dec. 21.)
COS
Accessibly priced and très chic for the holidays, COS’ Teddy fleece phone pouch ($49) is available at cosstores.com.
Fendi
Fendi’s ladylike black paisley lace Peekaboo ISeeU handbag ($6,200) is a must-have for every fashionista. Available at fendi.com, the intricate purse is made with a black macramé lace embroidery.
Dolce & Gabbana
Dolce & Gabbana’s small Devotion bag in eel ($2,295) features a bejeweled heart closure. Available at us.dolcegabbana.com, the purse also includes a removable strap, so it can be worn over the shoulder or carried as a handbag.
Lanvin
Lanvin’s Pencil Cat bag in box calf ($3,850) is fast becoming a collector’s item for fans of the French fashion house. Available at lanvin.com, the bag design was inspired by an andiron that once belonged to the label’s founder, Jeanne Lanvin, designed by Armand-Albert Rateau.
Freda Salvador
San Francisco label Freda Salvador’s Lou multifunctional bag ($395) is made of black Italian embossed croc. Available at fredasalvador.com, the design can be worn three different ways: as a belt bag, crossbody or shoulder bag.
Longchamp
Longchamp’s Roseau crossbody bag ($760), available at longchamp.com, is the Parisian label’s “It” bag of the season.