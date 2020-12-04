The absolute best luxury watches and jewelry

(Sherman Field)

Launched last year by L.A. native Danielle Sherman, who previously cofounded the Row with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Sherman Field is known for its impeccably (and locally) crafted jewelry, which includes the brand’s oval chain bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold and 18-karat rose gold ($4,650). Also, the piece can be made to order in all one tone: 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold. Available at shermanfield.com.



