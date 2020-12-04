Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The absolute best luxury watches and jewelry

A photo illustration of a Tiffany earring and a Rolex watch.
(Photo illustration by Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Tiffany & Co.; Rolex)
By Lindzi Scharf
1

If your loved one’s love language is “receiving gifts,” show them how much you care with any one of these decadent watches or dazzling diamond necklaces, rings and earrings. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.

2

Louis Vuitton

A photo of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Damier Graphite Race Chronograph.
(Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton’s sporty Tambour Damier Graphite Race Chronograph watch ($8,350) is inspired by men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh’s collections. The piece is available at louisvuitton.com. (Also, the French design house unveiled a pop-up location at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, which is open through early 2021.)

3

Bea Bongiasca

A photo of Bea Bongiasca's Baby Vine ring.
(Bea Bongiasca)

Artfully inspired by climbing plants, Italian fine-jewelry designer Bea Bongiasca’s Baby Vine ring ($675) features tendril enamel, rose gold and a striking topaz stone. Available at net-a-porter.com.


4

Hublot

A photo of Hublot's Classic Fusion 40 Years Anniversary watch in yellow gold.
(Hublot)

The Swiss watchmaker celebrated its 1980 inception with a modern take on an age-old design. Hublot’s Classic Fusion 40 Years Anniversary watch in yellow gold ($25,200) is available at hublot.com.


5

Van Cleef & Arpels

A photo of Van Cleef & Arpels' Lady Arpels Soleil Feerique 41mm timepiece.
(Bertrand Moulin)

Van Cleef & Arpels’ Lady Arpels Soleil Féerique 41mm timepiece ($350,000) is an artistic take on the universe with its decorative fairy and sun rays. Available through vancleefarpels.com, the piece features diamonds, sapphires, white mother-of-pearl, lapis lazuli and onyx set in 18-karat white and yellow gold.

6

Rolex

A photo of the Rolex Oyster Perpetual 36mm timepiece in oystersteel.
(Rolex)

Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual 36mm timepiece in oystersteel ($5,600) is Swiss luxury at its finest, combining function and form with a timeless aesthetic. More information is available at rolex.com.


7

Dior

A photo of Dior's La D de Dior Précieuse 21mm quartz timepiece.
(Dior)

The French luxury label’s La D de Dior Précieuse 21mm quartz timepiece ($155,000) is a work of art. Available through dior.com, the watch features a white gold case, sapphires and stunning diamonds.


8

Patek Philippe

A photo of Patek Philippe's Men's Perpetual Calendar watch in white gold.
(Patek Philippe)

Patek Philippe’s Perpetual Calendar timepiece in white gold ($92,260) would add a vintage flair to any look with its lacquered cream dial, gold applied numerals and luminescent coating. A nod to exhibitions in the Patek Philippe Museum in the 1940s and ’50s, the watch is available through patek.com.


9

Tiffany & Co.

A photo of Tiffany & Co.'s Atlas 2-hand 24mm round watch in stainless steel.
(Tiffany & Co.)

Tiffany & Co.’s Atlas two-hand 24mm round watch in stainless steel ($5,600) oozes understated opulence thanks to its navy soleil diamond dial. The timepiece, which was inspired by the Roman numerals in the clock above the entrance at the Tiffany Fifth Avenue flagship boutique in New York, is available at tiffany.com.


10

Hermès

A photo of the Hermès Heure H steel watch with 114 feather-set diamonds and a natural white mother-of-pearl dial
(Hermès)

Sleek and sophisticated, the Hermès Heure H steel watch ($5,325) features 114 feather-set diamonds and a natural white mother-of-pearl dial. Available at hermes.com starting in early December.

11

Adina Reyter

A mosaic pave marquise necklace set in 14k yellow gold
(Adina Reyter)

L.A. jewelry designer Adina Reyter’s mosaic pavé marquise necklace is set in 14-karat yellow gold with a bezel-set marquise diamond in black enamel surrounded by hand-set pavé diamonds ($598). The piece is available at adinareyter.com.

12

13

Messika

Collier Lucky Move necklace in malachite, diamond and yellow gold
(Messika)

Founded by Valérie Messika, the Parisian jeweler created the Collier Lucky Move necklace in malachite, diamond and yellow gold ($4,920), available at messika.com, to represent good fortune (and good taste).


14

Daniela Villegas

Daniela Villegas' Fairy Godmother ring in 18-karat gold plated with Tanzanian Imperial garnet, spinels and diamonds.
(Daniela Villegas)

Raised in Mexico City and based in Los Angeles, Daniela Villegas is known for creating exotic pieces such as the Fairy Godmother ring, which is 18-karat gold plated with Tanzanian Imperial garnet, spinels and diamonds ($12,000). Purchase information is available at justoneeye.com.


15

Sherman Field

Retro-inspired oval chain bracelet in yello and rose gold
(Sherman Field)

Launched last year by L.A. native Danielle Sherman, who previously cofounded the Row with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Sherman Field is known for its impeccably (and locally) crafted jewelry, which includes the brand’s oval chain bracelet in 18-karat yellow gold and 18-karat rose gold ($4,650). Also, the piece can be made to order in all one tone: 18-karat yellow, rose or white gold. Available at shermanfield.com.


16

Dru Jewelry

Warrior Woman Crown ring in yellow gold featuring a bright red enamel star
(Dru Jewelry)

Conquer the world with L.A. brand Dru Jewelry’s Warrior Woman crown ring ($3,040). Available through townebyelysewalker.com and at drujewelry.com, the piece, designed by Thea Miller, is yellow gold with a bright red enamel star.


17

Bronze & Wool

A photo of designer Ericka Franklin's 14-karat gold diamond earrings.
(Bronze & Wool)

Created by writer-turned-jewelry designer Ericka Franklin, Bronze & Wool’s 14-karat gold and diamond earrings ($2,000) also are available in 24-karat gold plate with a faux stone ($300). Handmade in Los Angeles, the pieces are available at bronzeandwool.jewelry.


18

James Banks Design

James Bank Design's Code leather and stainless steel combination lock bracelet.
(James Banks design)

James Banks Design’s leather stainless steel combination lock bracelet is as beautiful as it is inventive. Designed by Heidi Nahser Fink and Adam Shulman, the piece features a customizable code combination lock as well as a honey Bahia leather strap and peridot roundels ($1,500). A sterling silver version with diamonds and emerald roundels is also available ($3,500) for order at jamesbanksdesign.com.

19

20

Tiffany & Co.

A photo of Tiffany Victoria diamond vine climber earrings.
(Tiffany & Co.)

Stand out in a crowd with Tiffany & Co.’s luxurious Victoria diamond vine climber earrings ($10,400), which are 18-karat rose gold with 1.24 carats of round brilliant and marquise diamonds at tiffany.com.


21

Chanel

Chanel’s Cométe Chevron Transformable necklace in 18-karat white gold and diamonds.
(Chanel)

Chanel’s Cométe Chevron Transformable necklace features 18-karat white gold with diamonds ($27,100). Available at chanel.com, the comet pendant can be removed from the necklace to be worn as a brooch.

22

Mejuri

Mejuri's L.A. Dôme Ring in 14-karat gold with ethically sourced diamonds.
(Mejuri)

Mejuri’s L.A. Dôme Ring ($525) was inspired by the City of Angels. Made of 14-karat gold with ethically sourced diamonds, the piece is available at mejuri.com.


23

Sydney Evan

Sydney Evan's "Hope” script necklace.
(Sydney Evan)

Wear your heart on your sleeve and hope on your neck. Sydney Evan’s Hope script necklace ($990) comes in 14-karat yellow, white and rose gold with pavé-set diamonds at sydneyevan.com.


24

Jenny Bird

Toni drop earrings featuring 14-karat gold-dipped brass interconnected links.
(Jenny Bird)

Jenny Bird’s Toni drop earrings ($115) feature 14-karat gold-dipped brass interconnected links. Available at jenny-bird.com, the Toronto-based designer’s accessibly priced pieces are beloved by everyone from Kylie Jenner and Mandy Moore to former First Lady Michelle Obama and Brie Larson.


25

Aurate

A Lioness Collection rose gold bracelet.
(Aurate)

Cofounders Sophie Kahn and Bouchra Ezzahraoui collaborated with actress Kerry Washington on the Lioness collection’s rose gold bracelet ($430). With each purchase at auratenewyork.com, 20% of the collection’s proceeds will be donated to women’s activism organization Supermajority.


Lindzi Scharf