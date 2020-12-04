Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The very best jackets and sneakers of 2020

A photo illustration featuring a Burberry mule.
(Photo illustration by Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Burberry)
By Lindzi Scharf
For the fashion aficionados in your life, we’ve rounded up the most stylish blazers, jackets, sneakers and heels for this season and beyond.

Here are our sartorial gift picks for the holidays. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)

See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.

Max Mara

Max Mara's faux fur Teddy Bear Icon coat.
(Max Mara)

Max Mara’s silk-alpaca-wool faux fur Teddy Bear Icon coat ($3,690), available at maxmara.com, adds a touch of timeless glamour to one’s winter wardrobe.

Missoni

A Missoni tweed coat.
(Missoni)

Help your man stay warm and look sharp in Missoni’s tweed coat ($4,340). Available at missoni.com.

Emme Parsons

Emme Parsons' Julien leather ankle boot in tan-black snakeprint.
(Emme Parsons)

L.A. designer Emme Parsons’ Julien leather boot in tan-black snakeprint ($575) is the ankle boot your loved one’s been searching for. Available at emmeparsons.com.

Rowing Blazers

Rowing Blazers' fall/winter 2020 men's "I'm a Luxury" sweater.
(Rowing Blazers)

Need inspiration from Princess Diana? Rowing Blazers teamed up with Gyles & George for this cheeky “I’m a Luxury” men’s sweater ($295). Available at rowingblazers.com. (Due to demand, the sweater is available for preorder and will be delivered between February and March.)

Billy Reid

Billy Reid X Mumford & Sons' 3 Lions shirt jacket.
(Billy Reid)

Billy Reid’s 3 Lions shirt jacket ($425) was designed in collaboration with Mumford & Sons. Inspired by the band’s “Delta Tour” EP, the piece benefits the Equal Justice Initiative. Available at billyreid.com.

Birkenstock

Birkenstock's Zermatt Premium suede leather slipper in mink.
(Birkenstock)

Birkenstock’s Zermatt Premium shearling-lined suede leather slipper ($180) in mink is a cozy addition to anyone’s at-home wardrobe. Available at birkenstock.com.

Lan Jaenicke

Lan Jaenicke's Hyde woven cashmere skirted trench coat.
(Lan Jaenicke)

Lan Jaenicke’s Hyde woven cashmere skirted trench coat ($1,695) in navy is a stylish alternative to the traditional black trench coat. Available at lanjaenicke.com.

Michael Lombard

Women's apricot leather moto jacket from Michael Lombard.
(Keith Carrington / Clayfield Images)

As chic as it is sexy, Michael Lombard’s bespoke women’s leather moto jacket in apricot ($1,900) is made to order and ready in three to five business days. Available at michaellombard.com.

Anine Bing X Helena Christensen

Anine Bing X Helena Christensen's limited-edition white Claudia blazer with large black buttons.
(Anine Bing X Helena Christensen)

L.A. designer Anine Bing collaborated with model Helena Christensen on this sleek yet edgy limited-edition white Claudia blazer ($349). Available at aninebing.com.

Ermenegildo Zegna X Fear of God

Zegna X Fear of God's gray suede loafers.
(Fear of God X Zegna)

Ermenegildo Zegna’s collaboration with Fear of God resulted in these classic gray suede loafers ($695). Available at zegna.com.

Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren's men's customizable hooded jacket.
(Ralph Lauren)

Ralph Lauren’s customizable hooded jackets are available in a variety of different colorways for men ($225-$285), women ($235-$305) and children ($120-$185) at ralphlauren.com.

Leret Leret

Leret Leret's No. 21 cashmere crew-neck Mongolian cashmere sweater features cannabis leaves.
(Leret Leret)

Leret Leret’s No. 21 crew-neck Mongolian cashmere sweater ($475), decorated with cannabis leaves, is perfect for the 420 fan in your life. Available at leret-leret.com.

Comme des Garçons Play

Comme des Garçons Play’s polka-dot T-shirt.
(Comme des Garçons)

Comme des Garçons Play’s polka-dot T-shirt for men ($168) and women ($158) is a playful wardrobe staple. Available at shop.doverstreetmarket.com.

Burberry

Burberry's autumn/winter 2020 tie-check cotton mules.
(Burberry)

Burberry’s autumn and winter 2020 tie-check cotton mules ($960) feature the British label’s beloved check technical print. Available at burberry.com.

Daniel Patrick

Daniel Patrick's Velcro panel runner sneaker in sunset.
(Daniel Patrick)

L.A. streetwear designer Daniel Patrick’s Velcro panel runner sneakers in sunset ($320) are perfect for the cool kid on your holiday list. Available at danielpatrick.us.

Amanu

Amanu's Style 18 chunky-heeled shoes with black feathers and leather.
(Amanu)

Fun for the holiday season and beyond, L.A. brand Amanu’s Style 18 chunky-heeled shoes with black feathers and leather ($380) are made to order at amanustudio.com.

Brunello Cucinelli

Wool Prince of Wales jersey coat for boys.
(Brunello Cucinelli)

Your little one can look as dapper as the adults in his life thanks to Brunello Cucinelli’s wool Prince of Wales jersey coat for boys ($1,390). Available at shop.brunellocucinelli.com.

Dior Men

Dior Men's B27 Low-Top sneakers.
(Dior)

Add a touch of French flare with Dior Men’s B27 Low-Top sneakers ($990). Available at dior.com.

Tamara Mellon's Inside Edge black suede boot.
(Tamara Mellon)

L.A.-based footwear designer Tamara Mellon’s Inside Edge black suede boot ($695) is a classic winter wardrobe staple. Available at tamaramellon.com.

Lacoste

Boys' National Geographic fleece sweatshirt and girls' National Geographic cotton pique polo shirt from Lacoste.
(Lacoste)

Lacoste teamed up with National Geographic for a cute clothing capsule collection, which includes this fleece sweatshirt ($95) and cotton piqué polo shirt dress ($85). Available at lacoste.com.

Converse

"Holiday Sweater Chuck 70" converse
(Converse)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ go-to shoe brand released a festive Holiday Sweater Chuck 70 design ($85). Available at converse.com.

Michael Lombard

Michael Lombard's black and white ML/20 high-top leather sneakers.
(Michael Lombard)

Menswear and womenswear designer Michael Lombard’s black and white ML/20 high-top leather sneakers ($550) add a touch of cool to any outfit. Available at michaellombard.com.

Lindzi Scharf