The very best jackets and sneakers of 2020

For the fashion aficionados in your life, we’ve rounded up the most stylish blazers, jackets, sneakers and heels for this season and beyond.
Here are our sartorial gift picks for the holidays. (Prices and availability are subject to change.)
See the rest of our luxe gift guides and the full L.A. Times 2020 gift guide.
Max Mara
Max Mara’s silk-alpaca-wool faux fur Teddy Bear Icon coat ($3,690), available at maxmara.com, adds a touch of timeless glamour to one’s winter wardrobe.
Missoni
Help your man stay warm and look sharp in Missoni’s tweed coat ($4,340). Available at missoni.com.
Emme Parsons
L.A. designer Emme Parsons’ Julien leather boot in tan-black snakeprint ($575) is the ankle boot your loved one’s been searching for. Available at emmeparsons.com.
Rowing Blazers
Need inspiration from Princess Diana? Rowing Blazers teamed up with Gyles & George for this cheeky “I’m a Luxury” men’s sweater ($295). Available at rowingblazers.com. (Due to demand, the sweater is available for preorder and will be delivered between February and March.)
Billy Reid
Billy Reid’s 3 Lions shirt jacket ($425) was designed in collaboration with Mumford & Sons. Inspired by the band’s “Delta Tour” EP, the piece benefits the Equal Justice Initiative. Available at billyreid.com.
Birkenstock
Birkenstock’s Zermatt Premium shearling-lined suede leather slipper ($180) in mink is a cozy addition to anyone’s at-home wardrobe. Available at birkenstock.com.
Lan Jaenicke
Lan Jaenicke’s Hyde woven cashmere skirted trench coat ($1,695) in navy is a stylish alternative to the traditional black trench coat. Available at lanjaenicke.com.
Michael Lombard
As chic as it is sexy, Michael Lombard’s bespoke women’s leather moto jacket in apricot ($1,900) is made to order and ready in three to five business days. Available at michaellombard.com.
Anine Bing X Helena Christensen
L.A. designer Anine Bing collaborated with model Helena Christensen on this sleek yet edgy limited-edition white Claudia blazer ($349). Available at aninebing.com.
Ermenegildo Zegna X Fear of God
Ermenegildo Zegna’s collaboration with Fear of God resulted in these classic gray suede loafers ($695). Available at zegna.com.
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren’s customizable hooded jackets are available in a variety of different colorways for men ($225-$285), women ($235-$305) and children ($120-$185) at ralphlauren.com.
More gift guides
We have the fashionista on your list covered with our favorite bags for the holiday season.
Say you care this holiday season with luxe watches, diamond necklaces, rings, earrings and more.
Self-care goodies can do the trick this holiday season. Try these holiday picks to give to others — or yourself.
Leret Leret
Leret Leret’s No. 21 crew-neck Mongolian cashmere sweater ($475), decorated with cannabis leaves, is perfect for the 420 fan in your life. Available at leret-leret.com.
Comme des Garçons Play
Comme des Garçons Play’s polka-dot T-shirt for men ($168) and women ($158) is a playful wardrobe staple. Available at shop.doverstreetmarket.com.
Burberry
Burberry’s autumn and winter 2020 tie-check cotton mules ($960) feature the British label’s beloved check technical print. Available at burberry.com.
Daniel Patrick
L.A. streetwear designer Daniel Patrick’s Velcro panel runner sneakers in sunset ($320) are perfect for the cool kid on your holiday list. Available at danielpatrick.us.
Amanu
Fun for the holiday season and beyond, L.A. brand Amanu’s Style 18 chunky-heeled shoes with black feathers and leather ($380) are made to order at amanustudio.com.
Brunello Cucinelli
Your little one can look as dapper as the adults in his life thanks to Brunello Cucinelli’s wool Prince of Wales jersey coat for boys ($1,390). Available at shop.brunellocucinelli.com.
More gift guides
Our top luxe gift picks for entertaining and feeling good at home this holiday season and into 2021.
We’re loving the fashion industry’s fresh focus on night-to-day wear.
Welcome to our comprehensive gift guide for the 2020 holiday season.
Dior Men
Add a touch of French flare with Dior Men’s B27 Low-Top sneakers ($990). Available at dior.com.
L.A.-based footwear designer Tamara Mellon’s Inside Edge black suede boot ($695) is a classic winter wardrobe staple. Available at tamaramellon.com.
Lacoste
Lacoste teamed up with National Geographic for a cute clothing capsule collection, which includes this fleece sweatshirt ($95) and cotton piqué polo shirt dress ($85). Available at lacoste.com.
Converse
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ go-to shoe brand released a festive Holiday Sweater Chuck 70 design ($85). Available at converse.com.
Michael Lombard
Menswear and womenswear designer Michael Lombard’s black and white ML/20 high-top leather sneakers ($550) add a touch of cool to any outfit. Available at michaellombard.com.