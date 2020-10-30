43 ways to make this year the best holiday season ever — even if money is tight

Let’s face it: The holidays are going to be a bigger challenge this year, with many of us out of work or coping with isolation and grief. Because everything is upside-down, why not redirect our holiday focus from spending money to spending time?

Think about your happiest holiday memories. Most probably involve the senses — the aroma of cookies baking, the sound of children singing carols, the giddy pleasure of shiny lights — and the time spent decorating, plotting and anticipating with family and friends.

Writer-illustrator Susan Branch, who grew up in Reseda as the oldest of eight children, says it best in her new book, “Home for Christmas”: “The most precious gifts, the ones that last the longest, aren’t wrapped or under the tree. They’re the memories of people and places that live in our hearts forever.”

The things that make traditions and lasting memories require time more than money. If there’s one upside to the coronavirus pandemic, sheltering at home has given us more time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

So why not make this a do-it-yourself holiday for the family? Get everyone — even the kids — to agree to homemade presents, or pledge to do their holiday shopping at secondhand stores, or draw names so that each person gets just one store-bought gift. This kind of gift-giving requires more thought than a gift card, but it’s more personal and, honestly, more pleasurable too.

Here are TK ways you can celebrate on the cheap, start new traditions, and make this the most memorable season ever.