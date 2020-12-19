Another way COVID ruined 2020: Almost no ice skating in L.A. this holiday season
What could be more fun and festive (and a little neener-neener to friends and family back East) than outdoor ice skating in Southern California? The nights are clear, relatively warm and there you are gliding along under the stars ... except not so much this year.
Alas, 2020’s biggest holiday Scrooge — COVID-19 — has caused almost all of SoCal’s outdoor and indoor ice rinks to close for public skating.
Those closures include popular outdoor ice skating venues such as Glendale’s Holiday on Ice Rink, the Rink in Downtown Burbank, Pershing Square Holiday Ice Skating Rink in DTLA, Ice at Santa Monica and the Rink at The Lakes in Thousand Oaks.
Many indoor rinks have partially opening for specific limited uses, such as hockey team practices and figure-skating workouts, but all public skating opportunities are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
Even the Fountain Valley Skating Center, a roller skating venue near Huntington Beach in Orange County, has closed its doors to public skating and rentals.
One exception is the seasonal ice skating rink at Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, built on the hotel lawn that butts up against the sand, so you can skate with an ocean view. Online reservations are required, and the cost is $30 for one hour of skating. Masks must be worn at all times, even while skating.
So if you’re craving a brisk icy encounter outdoors this holiday season, best head to the mountains, check the weather forecast before you go so you don’t get stuck in a storm, and be sure to wear your masks!
