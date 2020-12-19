Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Lifestyle

Another way COVID ruined 2020: Almost no ice skating in L.A. this holiday season

A couple wear masks as they ice skate in solitude at dusk with an ocean view.
A couple wear masks as they ice skate in solitude at dusk with an ocean view in Huntington Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Jeanette MarantosStaff Writer 
Share

What could be more fun and festive (and a little neener-neener to friends and family back East) than outdoor ice skating in Southern California? The nights are clear, relatively warm and there you are gliding along under the stars ... except not so much this year.

Alas, 2020’s biggest holiday Scrooge — COVID-19 — has caused almost all of SoCal’s outdoor and indoor ice rinks to close for public skating.

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Lead art gif for 2020 gift guide lists

Lifestyle

The L.A. Times holiday gift guide

Welcome to our comprehensive gift guide for the 2020 holiday season.

Those closures include popular outdoor ice skating venues such as Glendale’s Holiday on Ice Rink, the Rink in Downtown Burbank, Pershing Square Holiday Ice Skating Rink in DTLA, Ice at Santa Monica and the Rink at The Lakes in Thousand Oaks.

Advertisement

Many indoor rinks have partially opening for specific limited uses, such as hockey team practices and figure-skating workouts, but all public skating opportunities are canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Even the Fountain Valley Skating Center, a roller skating venue near Huntington Beach in Orange County, has closed its doors to public skating and rentals.

One exception is the seasonal ice skating rink at Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, built on the hotel lawn that butts up against the sand, so you can skate with an ocean view. Online reservations are required, and the cost is $30 for one hour of skating. Masks must be worn at all times, even while skating.

Lifestyle

9 ways to experience holiday music this season

Tinseltones, a Los Angeles-based caroling company is rolling out an interactive, online experience entitled Commanding Carolers designed to spread joy, not germs. Their caroling quartet, hosted by Broadway alum David Burnham, will guide virtual guests through a personalized, 25-minute musical adventure staged at a front door-inspired set that delivers all the holiday feels. Packages start at $1,135. Plan B: catch the Tinseltones in a special caroling episode of Sugar Rush Christmas on Netflix.

Lifestyle

9 ways to experience holiday music this season

We all could use some holiday cheer right about now. Here are 9 options for getting your jingle on and enjoying Christmas carols and traditional seasonal music.

Advertisement

So if you’re craving a brisk icy encounter outdoors this holiday season, best head to the mountains, check the weather forecast before you go so you don’t get stuck in a storm, and be sure to wear your masks!

LifestyleThings to DoCOVID-19 Pandemic
Jeanette Marantos

Jeanette Marantos began writing for the Los Angeles Times’ Homicide Report in 2015 and the Saturday garden section in 2016, a yin and yang that kept her perspective in balance. In early 2020 she moved full time into Features, with a focus on all things flora. She is a SoCal native who spent more than 20 years in Central Washington as a daily reporter, columnist, freelancer and mom before returning to the land of eucalyptus and sage. Her present goal is to transform her yard into an oasis of native plants, fruit trees and veggies.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement