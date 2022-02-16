Midcentury Modern fans: Don’t miss these 13 events at Modernism Week in Palm Springs

Midcentury Modern design is forever linked with Palm Springs, where homes by famed architects William Cody, John Lautner, Albert Frey and Hugh Kaptur are preserved alongside the 1960s-era motor lodges, gas stations and post offices that have been transformed into hip resorts and restaurants.

Modernism‘s enormous popularity is enduring thanks to its simplicity, and it’s celebrated in a big way at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week, an annual festival of 20th-century design held this year from Feb. 17 through Feb. 27, bringing with it more than 350 events including house tours, panel discussions, bike and walking tours and parties.

Many events, such as tours of Sunnylands and Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms estate, sell out quickly, but there are still plenty of events left to choose from.

Here, we offer 13 events that, as of our deadline, are still available. For a list of all events, and to purchase tickets, go to modernismweek.com.

Colorful fabric swatches by Vera Neumann for Vera. (Modernism Week )

1. ‘Vera: The Art and Life of an Icon,’ with Susan Seid and Trina Turk

Seid, author of the book “Vera: The Art and Life of an Icon,” and fashion designer Turk will discuss artist Vera Neumann, one of the most successful female design entrepreneurs of the 20th century. 10 a.m. Feb. 24. $20. The event will also be live-streamed for $10.

The Lautner compound will be open for tours during Modernism Week 2022. (Modernism Week)

2. Lautner compound tour

Lautner’s 1947 residential fourplex, formerly known as the Hotel Lautner and now a collection of boutique rentals used for weddings and other events, opens its doors to the public once a year for Modernism Week. The tour in Desert Hot Springs includes an open-air event space and a 1957 California Bungalow. 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 18 through 20. $50.

Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Silver Lake. (Modernism Week )

3. Richard Neutra home tour in Silver Lake

In a special event held in Los Angeles, Noam Saragosti, resident director of the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences, will lead a tour of the home of Neutra, a 1932 glass box overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir. 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27. $50.

Modernism Week 2022 poster by Josh Agle, a.k.a. Shag. (Modernism Week)

4. Party with Shag

Enjoy a rare opportunity to meet Josh Agle, the Southern California artist and designer popularly known as Shag, whose candy-colored works immortalize Midcentury hipsters and Tiki kitsch. After the event, Agle will sign books and the Modernism Week 2022 commemorative posters he designed, pictured above. 3 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20. $18. Agle will also host a print release party with cocktails and live music from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26 at the Shag Store, 745 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

Peek inside one-of-a-kind, renovated travel trailers at the Vintage Trailer Show during Modernism Week. (David A. Lee)

5. Vintage trailer show

Peek inside one-of-a-kind renovated vintage trailers, campers, buses and motor homes and meet the owners, who will be on hand to discuss the restoration process. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27. $25.

Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann Desert House. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

6. Double-decker architectural bus tour

Take in the city’s most famous architectural landmarks from the top of a double-decker bus as the guided tour drives past William Krisel’s House of Tomorrow, Neutra’s Kaufmann Desert House, pictured above, E. Stewart Williams’ legendary “Twin Palms” estate and the Tramway Gas Station, now the Palm Springs Visitors Center. Various dates. $110.

The Stahl House in West Hollywood. (Lisa Boone / Los Angeles Times)

7. The Geometry of Home: The family story of the Stahl House

Join Shari Stahl Gronwald, Bruce Stahl and Kim Cross, authors of “The Stahl House: The Making of a Modernist Icon,” for an intimate talk about the little-known family story of Case Study House No. 22 (like the fact that they used to jump into the pool from one of the most famous rooftops in all of Los Angeles). The Stahl siblings will discuss the story of the house, share never-before-published photos and preview a documentary coming out later this year. Noon, Feb. 19. $50, includes a copy of the book.

Maison Bleue Moderne, a redesigned property in the Vista las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs designed by William Krisel. (Lance Gerber)

8. Maison Bleue Moderne home tour

Tour this classic William Krisel home in the Vista las Palmas neighborhood that has been brought back to life courtesy of interior designer Michelle Boudreau. Noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 18 through 20 and Feb. 25 through 27. $35.

Tour this 1975 Palm Springs residence designed by noted architect Stan Sackley and reimagined by interior designers Michael Ostrow and Roger Stoker of Grace Home Furnishings. (Modernism Week)

9. 1970s Sackley home tour

Visitors can expect architect Stan Sackley’s signature see-through fireplace and walls of glass and a warm palette of greens and blues from interior designers Michael Ostrow and Roger Stoker of Grace Home Furnishings, who renovated the 1975 Palm Springs home. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18 through 20. $35.

Landscape and ceramics designer Dustin Gimbel at “Sculptura Botanica,” his art exhibition at Sherman Library and Gardens. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

10. Sculptura Botanica

Long Beach-based artist and landscape designer Dustin Gimbel will offer a visual tour of Sculptura Botanica, his 2020 solo show at the Sherman Library and Gardens, and will offer tips on incorporating sculptural objects into the home garden. 9 a.m. Feb. 24. $12.

The Palm Springs Modernism Show will be held Feb. 18-21 during Modernism Week. (Modernism Week )

11. The Palm Springs Modernism Show & Modern Design Expo

More than 90 exhibitors will sell vintage furniture, lighting, jewelry, ceramics and more at the 21st show. The show runs concurrently with the fourth Palm Springs Modern Design Expo inside the Palm Springs Convention Center. One ticket is good for admission to both shows. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21. $30. Verification of fully vaccinated status or pre-entry negative COVID test result is required. $25 to $30.

Originally built as an apartment house in 1964, Limón is a colorful seven-bedroom private escape in South Palm Springs. (Christine Joo )

12. Limón home tour

Originally built as an apartment house in 1964, the all-steel structure is now a colorful seven-bedroom boutique hotel in southern Palm Springs, Limón. As renovated by H3K Home+Design, the design is inspired by the graphics of the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 18 to 21 and 24 to 27. $35.

Los Angeles architect Barbara Bestor will discuss her three-year renovation of John Lautner’s Silvertop during Modernism Week. (Iwan Baan)

13. Silvertop: A Vision for the Future

Los Angeles architect Barbara Bestor, who spent three years renovating Lautner’s concrete domed Silvertop overlooking the Silver Lake Reservoir, will debut a short film, narrated by “a surprise guest host,” on the history and revitalization of Silvertop. After the film, Bestor will discuss the renovation in a slide show and answer questions from the audience. 11 a.m. Feb. 18. $15.