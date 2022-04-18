20 fun L.A. things to do on Mother’s Day — because all mom wants is to hang out with you

When my family moved to San Diego from Los Angeles in 1966, my mother never looked back. She was moving to a beautiful peninsula, after all, and was thrilled to leave the traffic and pre-emissions smog of Los Angeles behind.

Still, there were times over the years when she would fondly recall our time spent together at Descanso Gardens and how she felt comforted by the shade of the garden’s statuesque oaks. It was a happy memory, and an L.A. experience she never forgot. I think of her whenever I visit the botanical garden in La Cañada Flintridge and imagine, now that I am a mother myself, how wonderful it must have felt for her to get a break.

Los Angeles has a way of doing that, creating indelible moments amidst hard things — traffic, heat, wildfires, smog. There are so many extraordinary things in L.A. that we never get around to experiencing. This Mother’s Day, why not give moms the best gift of all: an L.A. adventure. Because spending time with you is what most moms really want for Mother’s Day.