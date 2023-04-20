38 standout photos of memorable Disneyland moments

Disneyland has cast an unbreakable spell on Southern California — and the world. It has its addicts and its haters, but there’s no denying it has our attention.
The Disneyland Resort is where high school grads, newlyweds and lottery winners celebrate. It’s where churro fans satisfy cravings, pin traders thrill over new discoveries, children squeal at Mickey meet-and-greets, Star Wars fans live out Blue Bantha milk fantasies and Christmas lovers buy ornaments all year long.
It’s also where news is made.
Craft an epic visit to Disneyland and California Adventure with our comprehensive guide. It’s full of expert tips and fresh perspectives.
When the gates swung open for the first time on July 17, 1955, the Los Angeles Times reported that 15,000 people “formed a four-abreast line a mile long.” The first two children inside got lifetime passes. Since that day, the newspaper has consistently covered the park’s notable events.
A month after opening, Richard Nixon, then vice president, took his family and claimed to be spooked by Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride. When the Moroccan King visited in 1957, he rode in a canoe; The Times made a to-do about real-life royalty visiting Sleeping Beauty Castle. Fast-forward and The Times would chronicle the visit of a Tibetan lama reincarnate in 1995, the comings and goings of various rides, employee protests, the park’s pandemic closure, and price hikes.
Continue scrolling for a selection of memorable moments at the Disneyland Resort as seen through the lens of Los Angeles Times photographers over the last 68 years.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Get your copy of The Great Big Highly Specific Guide to Disneyland back issue today.
Liv Paggiarino is a photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. She attended the University of Missouri and moved back to her hometown of San Diego after earning a master’s degree in visual editing and management. On the rare occasion that she does not have her camera around her neck or in the bag on her shoulder, you can find her reading, playing Dungeons and Dragons, trying new foods or walking up and down the nearest beach.