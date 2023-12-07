Advertisement
How to date better when you feel surrounded by fakes, flirts and ghosts

Illo of a city skyline view with text bubbles showing emojis and large pair of lips holding a text bubble saying "date cute"
(Rinee Shah / For The Times)

Dating in Los Angeles can be messy. In “Date Cute” we’ll explore common dating problems and provide tips on how to date better.

By Kailyn BrownStaff Writer 
To say it’s difficult to date in Los Angeles is almost like saying the traffic is bad. Yes, we know!

But what if dating didn’t have to feel so debilitating? What if we could create the healthy and fun dating life that we crave so badly? One that would make us excited about the possibility of love and romance? This ongoing series will explore how to approach everything from dating apps and attachments styles to situationships and ghosting.

Let’s get back out there.

If you have a suggestion for an upcoming story, email kailyn.brown@latimes.com.

Woman sitting in the clouds on a floating blue text bubble that was "read last week" that says "let's hang out again soon?"

Ugh! Here’s how we kill ghosting once and for all

Most people don’t like being ghosted, so why has it become so common? Here’s what Los Angeles experts say you should do instead.
A woman with a confident expression in a floral sweater wearing glasses opening a door in her chest to her shining heart

Are you an anxious or avoidant dater? Here’s how to break those habits and level up

Whether you have an anxious or avoidant attachment style, you can become a secure dater. Here’s how to do it, according to relationship experts.
man & woman on a date sit awkwardly on different ends of a very long blue couch with a dark blue wall with a cactus painting

No chemistry right away? Here’s why you should still go on that second date

Chemistry in dating is important, but it doesn’t always come instantaneously. Here’s why you shouldn’t give up on someone just because you didn’t feel a spark right away.

black and yellow sign stating "7 hours since she last texted" with a male's hand writing the number 7 in with a black marker

Do you hate your crush’s texting habits? Consider this before calling it quits

Should you call it quits with your crush because they barely text you? Relationship experts offer their thoughts.

Kailyn Brown

Kailyn Brown is a lifestyle reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a staff writer for Los Angeles Magazine and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. When she’s not penning an article, she’s DJing at events and parties around the city.

