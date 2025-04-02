Sweat, Sculpt, Restore: Are Saunas the Missing Piece in Your Longevity Routine?

Longevity is the new luxury. From cryotherapy to IV drips and cold plunges, the modern wellness space is focused less on chasing youth and more on optimizing how we age. But one of the most powerful longevity tools isn’t new, it’s been around for centuries.

Enter the sauna, specifically, the infrared sauna. A high-tech evolution of an ancient ritual, infrared saunas are becoming a favorite among wellness lovers looking to live longer, feel better, and glow harder.

Why Infrared Saunas Are Taking Over Modern Wellness

Unlike traditional saunas, which heat the air, infrared saunas use light to warm the body directly. The result is a deeper, more efficient sweat at a lower, more comfortable temperature. “Infrared saunas offer a high-tech, low-effort way to promote detoxification, stress reduction, muscle and tissue recovery, and even skin health,” says Dr. Shah.

Advertisement

“They’re relaxing, grounding, non-invasive, and provide immediate benefits—like luminous skin, improved sleep, and a mood-lifting endorphin rush.”

What’s Really Happening in Your Body During a Sauna Session?

According to Dr. Shah, a lot is going on all at once: “The dry heat rapidly raises your core temperature, triggering a hormetic stress response. Your heart rate increases, blood vessels dilate, and circulation improves — similar to moderate cardio.”

Heat shock proteins are also activated, helping to repair damaged proteins at the cellular level. And, of course, you sweat, a powerful form of detox and lymphatic drainage.

Advertisement

Debunking Sauna Myths

Dr. Shah is quick to dispel one of the most common misconceptions: “People think saunas are just for losing water weight. But the real value is in how your body responds to sustained heat, through improved cardiovascular function, metabolism, and immune resilience.”

Another myth? That hotter is better. “You don’t need extreme heat to get results. In fact, I don’t recommend it. Infrared operates at lower temps but penetrates deeper into tissues. It’s more effective and safer long-term.”

The Longevity Science Is Real

The evidence behind regular sauna use is impressive. “Consistent sauna therapy can substantially reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease and all-cause mortality,” says Dr. Shah. “It improves endothelial function, reduces arterial stiffness, and supports normalized blood pressure.”

Advertisement

There’s more. Infrared sauna sessions have been shown to reduce systemic inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, and trigger autophagy, the cellular ‘clean-up’ process activated during fasting that clears out damaged cells and supports regeneration.

Unexpected Benefit: A Boost for Mood and Brain Health

“Most people expect a physical detox from sauna use, but they don’t expect the mental benefits,” says Dr. Shah. “Just like cryotherapy, infrared heat prompts a rush of endorphins and activates heat shock proteins that support brain function.”

He points to emerging studies linking regular sauna use to improved mental clarity, reduced symptoms of depression, and even lower risk of neurodegenerative diseases. “The combo of better circulation, reduced inflammation, and better sleep is powerful for brain health,” he says.

How Often to Sauna (and For How Long)

Dr. Shah typically recommends two 30-minute infrared sauna sessions per week. “The beauty of infrared is that the benefits are tangible fast: glowing skin, better sleep, a clear mind.” That said, consistency matters more than intensity. “Longevity studies often cite three to four sessions per week,” he notes. “But beginners should build up slowly. And hydration is non-negotiable; you have to replace fluids and electrolytes lost during a session.”

Who Should Use Caution

Infrared saunas are generally safe but not for everyone. “Individuals with heart conditions, low blood pressure, or infections should talk to a physician first,” says Dr. Shah. “And pregnant women should avoid them altogether,” he says.

He emphasizes one thing above all: “Listen to your body. If you feel dizzy or nauseated, don’t push through. Those symptoms mean something, and ignoring them can be dangerous.”

Advertisement

Infrared Saunas in the Bigger Picture of Healthspan

“Saunas are a powerful tool in the longevity arsenal,” says Dr. Shah. “They’re accessible, non-pharmaceutical, and deeply restorative. In a broader protocol, they fit right alongside nutrition, strength training, and biohacking treatments.” He sees the infrared sauna as part of a wellness strategy, extending not just how long we live but how well.

Final Thought: Health That Feels Good

Infrared saunas aren’t a trend. They’re a return to something simple, effective, and yes, luxurious. “As a physician, I love when something is backed by data and also feels like a gift to yourself,” Dr. Shah says. “Infrared sauna does both. It’s a cornerstone of my personal health routine, and I recommend it to anyone looking to live longer and feel better doing it.”