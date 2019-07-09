Wildlife volunteers: An article in the July 6 Saturday section about opportunities to get closer to wildlife as a volunteer misstated the number of gibbons at the Gibbon Conservation Center in Santa Clarita as 28. There are 38 gibbons at the center. The article also misstated volunteer Sophia Paden’s role there. She did not lead center visitors but did answer visitors’ questions.
K-pop fitness: An article in the June 15 Saturday section about a Koreatown workout that helps you burn calories while learning the latest K-pop dance moves misstated the phone number for Uno’s Dance Fitness Center. The correct number is (310) 383-7554.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.