“Be Natural” review: In the Nov. 23 Calendar section, a review of the documentary “Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché” misstated the year and location Guy-Blaché began running her own studio. The year was 1910, not 1908, and the studio was in Flushing, N.Y., before moving to Fort Lee, N.J., in 1912. Also, a biker identified as Bob is the widower of Guy-Blaché’s granddaughter, not great-granddaughter, and narrator Jodie Foster is an executive producer on the film, not a producer.