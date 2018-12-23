Coffee delivery: In the Dec. 22 Saturday section, a story about coffee subscription service Yes Plz incorrectly said that partner Sumi Ali roasted coffee at Intelligentsia in L.A. He was a barista there. He also worked at G&B and roasted at Tonx Coffee. The article also incorrectly stated that Stumptown delivers coffee weekly, with an 8-ounce bag costing $20; it delivers every other week and prices start at $16.