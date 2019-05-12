Royal baby: In the May 11 Section A, an article about the naming of the child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, is older than his sister Princess Anne. Prince Andrew is younger, the third born of four siblings.
If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.