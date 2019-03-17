Elite colleges are admitting more low-income students than ever, but the admissions scandal reinforces old stereotypes

It would be a stretch, however, to say that elite colleges are no longer elite, said Kahlenberg of The Century Foundation. A 2017 study led by Harvard University economics professor Raj Chetty, he said, found that Harvard enrolled 23 times the number of rich students as poor ones. And increasing racial diversity may not change the economic picture, he added, citing 1998 findings by two former Harvard and Princeton presidents that 86% of African Americans at selective colleges were middle- or upper-class. (It’s dated, he said, but still the most comprehensive review of that issue.)