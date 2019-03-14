Advertisement

College admissions scandal fallout: Stanford students sue UCLA, USC and Yale

By Bloomberg
Mar 14, 2019 | 6:35 AM
USC, UCLA, Yale and other colleges were sued by two Stanford University students over the college admissions bribery scandal. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

USC, UCLA, Yale University and other colleges were sued by two Stanford University students over the admissions bribery scandal that broke Tuesday with charges against 50 parents, coaches, proctors and others.

Erica Olson and Kalea Woods say they were denied a fair opportunity to gain legitimate admission to elite colleges, and that their Stanford degrees were devalued by criminal racketeering charges leveled by federal prosecutors.

The students claim they were denied a fair opportunity to apply for admission at Yale and USC, respectively, according to their March 13 complaint.

The lawsuit, seeking class certification, was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Elite schools including Stanford, Yale, Georgetown University and others are enmeshed in the criminal case, which alleges that parents, coaches and administrators at numerous highly selective universities fraudulently conspired to gain admission of students through the payment of bribes and other inducements.

