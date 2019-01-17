LAUSD teachers’ strike, Day 4: More rain and the hope of progress in new talks

Negotiations are set to resume Thursday for the first time in a week to settle the teachers’ strike in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
The venue will be City Hall; the time, high noon.
The talks are resuming under the aegis of Mayor Eric Garcetti, although Garcetti himself has other events scheduled for much of the day. His observer in the talks is likely to be senior aide Matt Szabo. The mayor has said he will step in as needed.
The teachers’ strike is entering its fourth day, and although heavy rain dampened the turnout at some picket lines Thursday, the job action is in full force, exacting a toll on teachers, families and the school district.
On Wednesday, fewer than a third of students came to school, the lowest number since the strike began, according to preliminary attendance figures. L.A. Unified officials have estimated the cost of the strike at $10 million to $15 million per day because state funding is based on student attendance.
Teachers union leader Alex Caputo-Pearl announced the resumption of talks Wednesday night.
“We met with Mayor Eric Garcetti,” Caputo-Pearl said, “and he has offered to mediate in an effort to help us work toward an agreement.”
He added that state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond also had become involved.
“Tony Thurmond has been in touch with both parties and offered support in the process,” Caputo-Pearl said. “We will be ready to bargain tomorrow, and our team will work long and hard toward an agreement that benefits our students, members and communities.”
L.A schools Supt. Austin Beutner has said for days that he is ready to resume bargaining — though neither he nor the district had yet to issue a comment on the new talks as of early Thursday morning.
The last round of talks between the L.A. teachers union and the district broke off last Friday. Since then, union leaders have been consumed with strike logistics and events. These included a protest Wednesday night outside the home of school board President Monica Garcia that was organized by a parents group closely allied with the union.