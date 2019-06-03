Man dies after being hit by Amtrak train near North Hollywood

A man was killed Sunday night when he was hit by an Amtrak passenger train near North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
Spokesman Brian Humphrey said the train, which had 126 passengers aboard and was headed for San Diego, struck the man about 7:15 p.m. near the Coldwater Canyon Avenue crossing. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, died at the scene.
Humphrey said witnesses reported the man was pushing a shopping cart across the train tracks when he was struck. Lights were flashing, bells were ringing and the safety gates had come down across the crossing, witnesses said, but it was too late.
It wasn’t clear why the man was on the tracks, Humphrey said, but it’s easy to underestimate the speed of a train.
“People can think a train is moving 15 miles an hour when it’s moving 50,” he said.
No description of the man was available and, as of 10 p.m. on Sunday, Humphrey said no one had come forward to identify him as a family member or a friend.