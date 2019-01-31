Travel agents charged with bringing pregnant Chinese women to give birth on U.S. soil

Investigators found women paying the birth tourism agencies were told to come to the U.S. before their third trimester and to wear loose-fitting clothes in order to better conceal their pregnancies from immigration officials. For example, in a voicemail message to a customer in 2014 intercepted by investigators, Li said: “The main thing is they look and see if you look obvious [pregnant]; can they see it? First thing is not to let them see it. Second thing is don’t deny it if they can see it, and just say that you’re still here for vacation and just show them the return flight ticket,” according to Li’s indictment.