Boy, 4, dies under suspicious circumstances, police say

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 4-year-old boy who was brought to County-USC Medical Center early Thursday.
The boy was taken to the hospital from a residence in the 4600 block of Honduras Street in the southeast Los Angeles area about 3 a.m., police said.
Information was not immediately available on the boy’s identity or cause of death, but an LAPD detective told reporters that investigators had “some questions about the (boy’s) injuries.”
LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman, a department spokewoman, would say only that the death was preliminarily classified as having occurred under “suspicious circumstances.''
The boy's parents were at the hospital with their son and were said to be cooperating with investigators.