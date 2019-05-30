Police end car chase after hitting vehicle and spinning it around to a stop

A driver in a red Kia Sorento led authorities on a pursuit for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon before Los Angeles police used a pursuit intervention technique to make contact with the car in order to slow the driver down and take him into custody.
The South L.A. pursuit of the suspected stolen SUV started near South Hoover and West 54th streets in Vermont Square before making its way along the both the northbound and southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway. At one point, the driver stopped in the fast lane of the southbound 110, closing all Fastrak lanes.
The driver exited the freeway, continuing the pursuit through a South Park neighborhood. The chase finally came to an end near West 54th Street and South Broadway when the suspect drove over a spike strip and dragged it along while the back right wheel of the vehicle faltered.
As the car slowed, a police vehicle made contact with the side of the Kia, spinning it around and into another car where a driver sat idle.
Once the car came to a halt, at least seven police vehicles surrounded it. The driver climbed out the window with hands in the air and got down onto the ground, facedown, with his hands behind his back.
Police were seen checking on the other vehicle that was hit at the end of the pursuit as a crowd gathered to watch. The second driver appeared uninjured.
LAPD did not immediately release the name of the suspect, who was arrested at the scene.