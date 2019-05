A child was born at the side of a roadway in South Los Angeles on Wednesday morning.

The parents were en route to a hospital about 3 a.m. when they had to pull over at Slauson and Normandie avenues.

The father, Robin Zepeda, said he knew he needed to seek help from authorities.

I said, ‘Gotta call 911,’ ” Zepeda said in remarks broadcast on ABC7. “I can't do this. I’m not a doctor.”

Paramedics arrived and took the mother and child to a hospital.