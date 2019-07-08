Ridgecrest earthquake shattered California’s cool

I remember a quake soon after I arrived in L.A. that I learned about not from shaking but from relatives thousands of miles away. My parents were up in our cabin in Maine, which doesn’t have a phone, but they had heard the news on the radio and rushed into town to call me. I was too new on my job as a West Coast writer for an East Coast newspaper to understand that quakes occurred a lot and often didn’t warrant coverage. So I jumped in my car and drove to the epicenter, near some small town I can’t recall, where the only damage was a few fallen cans in a supermarket. I swore I wouldn’t ever again make such a rookie mistake.