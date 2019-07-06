Here are the biggest earthquakes in California history

Friday’s 7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest was among the most powerful quakes recovered in California.
But it’s remote location made it far less destructive and deadly than smaller quakes whose epicenters were in urban areas.
Jan. 9, 1857 | 7.9 | Fort Tejon | 2 killed, 220-mile surface scar
April 18, 1906 | 7.9 | San Francisco | 3,000 killed, $524 million in property damage, including fire damage
March 26, 1872 | 7.8 | Owens Valley | 27 killed
July 21, 1952 | 7.5 | Kern County | 12 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6+
Jan. 31, 1922 | 7.3 | West of Eureka 37 miles offshore
Nov. 4, 1927 | 7.3 | W of Lompoc | No major injuries, slight damage
June 28, 1992 | 7.3 | Landers | 1 killed, 400 injured, 6.5 aftershock
Jan. 22, 1923 | 7.2 | Mendocino | Damaged homes in several towns
Nov. 8, 1980 | 7.2 | West of Eureka | Injured 6
April 25, 1992 | 7.2 | Cape Mendocino
Oct. 16, 1999 | 7.1 | Hector Mine
May 18, 1940 | 7.1 | El Centro | 9 killed
July 5, 2019 | 7.1 | Ridgecrest area | No reports so far of fatalities
Oct. 17, 1989 | 6.9 | Loma Prieta | 63 killed
Jan. 17, 1994 | 6.7 | Northridge | 61 killed, $15 billion in damage
Feb. 9, 1971 | 6.6 | San Fernando | 65 killed
March 10, 1933 | 6.4 | Near Long Beach | 115 killed
Source: California Department of Conservation