Here are the biggest earthquakes in California history

By Times staff
Jul 06, 2019 | 12:35 AM
Damage from the Northridge earthquake (Los Angeles Times)

Friday’s 7.1 earthquake near Ridgecrest was among the most powerful quakes recovered in California.

But it’s remote location made it far less destructive and deadly than smaller quakes whose epicenters were in urban areas.

Here is a rundown:

Jan. 9, 1857 | 7.9 | Fort Tejon | 2 killed, 220-mile surface scar

April 18, 1906 | 7.9 | San Francisco | 3,000 killed, $524 million in property damage, including fire damage

March 26, 1872 | 7.8 | Owens Valley | 27 killed

July 21, 1952 | 7.5 | Kern County | 12 killed, 3 aftershocks of 6+

Jan. 31, 1922 | 7.3 | West of Eureka 37 miles offshore

Nov. 4, 1927 | 7.3 | W of Lompoc | No major injuries, slight damage

June 28, 1992 | 7.3 | Landers | 1 killed, 400 injured, 6.5 aftershock

Jan. 22, 1923 | 7.2 | Mendocino | Damaged homes in several towns

Nov. 8, 1980 | 7.2 | West of Eureka | Injured 6

April 25, 1992 | 7.2 | Cape Mendocino

Oct. 16, 1999 | 7.1 | Hector Mine

May 18, 1940 | 7.1 | El Centro | 9 killed

July 5, 2019 | 7.1 | Ridgecrest area | No reports so far of fatalities

Oct. 17, 1989 | 6.9 | Loma Prieta | 63 killed

Jan. 17, 1994 | 6.7 | Northridge | 61 killed, $15 billion in damage

Feb. 9, 1971 | 6.6 | San Fernando | 65 killed

March 10, 1933 | 6.4 | Near Long Beach | 115 killed

Source: California Department of Conservation

