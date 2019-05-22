Three more parents plead guilty in admissions scheme and admit to paying to rig tests

Three parents admitted Wednesday to paying tens of thousands of dollars to fix their children’s college entrance exams and pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy in federal court in Boston.
Peter Jan Sartorio of Menlo Park and Gregory and Marcia Abbott, a married couple who split time between New York City and Aspen, admitted to conspiring with Newport Beach college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to inflate their children’s ACT and SAT scores.
As of Wednesday, 10 parents and 16 people in total have pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering crimes committed as part of Singer’s scheme, including Singer himself.
With Singer’s help, Sartorio’s daughter secured a 27 out of 36 on the ACT, good for the 86th percentile nationally. She had scored in the 51st percentile on a preliminary SAT. The Abbotts’ daughter notched a 35 out of 36 on the ACT, a score in the 99th percentile.
In both cases, Singer paid an accomplice — Mark Riddell, a 36-year-old Harvard graduate and director of exam preparation at IMG Academy in Florida — to correct the students’ answers once they’d finished. Singer bribed administrators at two schools, in West Hollywood and Houston, to turn a blind eye to the fraud, prosecutors say.
Sartorio paid Singer $15,000 in cash. The Abbotts wired $50,000 from a family foundation to Singer’s charity, which had no real charitable purpose and was used to launder bribes.
Singer has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and obstruction of justice. Riddell has pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Both are awaiting sentencing.
Sartorio, 53, runs a frozen foods enterprise that includes selling frozen burritos under the “PJ’s Organics” line. Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts recommend Sartorio be sentenced at the low end of guidelines that call for six months in prison to no time at all, according to his plea agreement and federal sentencing guidelines. Prosecutors say he should be fined $9,500.
Prosecutors recommend Gregory Abbott spend a year in prison and pay a $55,000 fine. They recommend the same sentence and fine for Marcia Abbott.
Gregory Abbott, 68, is the founder and chairman of a packaging company for the food and beverage industry. A 1987 notice published in the New York Times, commemorating his marriage to Marcia Meighan, described Gregory Abbott as a novelist and former chairman of a lingerie manufacturer, Ithaca Industries, which was founded by his father.
He authored a 2006 romantic paperback, “Sheer Pressure,” which tells the story of “Alex, the playboy son of a pantyhose magnate, [who] loves his father but loathes working for him,” according to a summary on Amazon.com.
In conversations intercepted by the FBI and transcribed in court documents, the Abbotts told Singer their hopes for their daughter — to see her matriculate at Duke, her mother’s alma mater — and what they were willing to do to make it happen.
After their daughter’s test was fixed, netting her a 35 out of 36 on the ACT, Singer told the couple it was “a good thing that she did this.”
Had they not hired him, Singer said, she would have scored a 23.
Two months later, Marcia Abbott asked Singer if he could rig SAT subject tests, which are often submitted as supplements to an application and are scored out of 800 points.
Duke “told us they didn’t want anything below a 750,” Marcia Abbott said, according to the transcript. Marcia Abbott had graduated cum laude from Duke, according to the wedding notice in the New York Times.
Singer told her the subject tests were more specialized and therefore “a little more expensive,” but could be fixed if the Abbotts were willing to pay. He said it would be “at least 75.”
“Yeah,” Marcia Abbott said. “That’s fine.”
She told Singer her daughter “loves” Riddell, who had corrected her ACT. “She said, ‘Can’t I take my SAT subjects with him?’”
In September 2018, Singer confirmed that Riddell would fix math and literature tests for the Abbotts’ daughter, and that “we’ll get 750 and above.”
“Fabulous,” Marcia Abbott said.
The Abbotts wired Singer another $75,000 from their family foundation. With Riddell’s help, their daughter scored 800 and 710 on the math and literature tests, respectively.
“Do you know how she did on her own?” Gregory Abbott asked Singer afterwards.
“Do I know how she did on her own? Yeah, I do,” Singer said. “She scored in the mid-600s.”
By then, Singer was cooperating with investigators. On their instructions, he called Sartorio in October 2018 and told him his foundation was being audited by the Internal Revenue Service, which could come calling with questions about Sartorio’s five-figure, cash “donation” a year earlier.
“Anything that was done verbally, that was verbal and there’s no record,” Sartorio said, expressing relief at having paid cash. “There’s nothing. There’s nothing.”