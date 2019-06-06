USC may sue Lori Loughlin and husband over college admissions scandal

USC told lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, that it may sue the couple over their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, according to court documents filed Thursday.
“It is possible that USC may have civil disputes with one or both sometime in the future,” an attorney for the couple told federal prosecutors in a letter dated May 6.
Neither USC nor attorneys for the couple could immediately be reached for comment. USC’s possible intention of suing the couple was revealed in a motion filed by prosecutors, arguing that law firms representing multiple parties in the criminal case could pose conflicts of interest.
Loughlin and Giannulli are charged with fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy for allegedly paying $500,000 to ensure their two daughters were admitted to USC as rowing recruits. Both have pleaded not guilty.
USC has played an outsize role in the college admissions scandal. Of the 33 parents named in an FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Boston in March, more than half stand accused of conspiring to bribe their way into USC.
Other universities, including Georgetown, Stanford, the University of San Diego and Yale, were also ensnared in the criminal enterprise run by consultant William “Rick” Singer, but the misconduct alleged involving USC dwarfs all other schools.
The college cheating case comes at a time when the university — known for its rising academic achievement and fundraising acumen — is trying to move past the scandals and recently selected a new president.
Federal investigators are scrutinizing whether Pat Haden, the former USC athletic director, was involved in the college admissions bribery and cheating scheme.
In response to questions about his possible involvement with Singer, Haden issued a statement Wednesday through his son-in-law denying wrongdoing:
“Like many people, I was introduced to Mr. Singer several years ago by a friend. I was unaware of his illegal activities and had no ongoing relationship with him whatsoever.”
Donnie Dixon Haden said his father-in-law had not “been contacted by or spoken to federal authorities.”