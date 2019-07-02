Torrance mall shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

The man suspected of shooting a Del Amo Fashion Center mall shopper in Torrance has been charged with attempted murder, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.
Jose Manuel Salazar, 22, was also charged with possession of a firearm and violation of his probation. Prosecutors also allege that Salazar committed the crime in association with a street gang.
Salazar was arrested Saturday after Redondo Beach police pulled him over for a traffic violation, according to Sgt. Ronald Harris, a Torrance police spokesman.
The arrest came nearly a month after the shooting, which injured one man. Police rushed to the scene and helicopters searched the area for the gunman, who was described as having a shaved head and wearing a black shirt and checkered shorts.
Store patrons and employees ran from the scene or sought shelter in stores before police cleared the mall. Harris said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
When he was arrested Saturday, Salazar initially was taken into custody on suspicion of selling narcotics, but during the booking process, officers learned he matched the description of the suspect in the Torrance shooting.
He is being held in lieu of $2-million bail. If convicted of the charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 47 years to life in prison, according to the D.A.’s office.