Suspect arrested in June 3 shooting that injured one at Torrance mall

An 18-year-old man was arrested early Saturday in connection with a shooting at the Del Amo Fashion Center early this month that left one person wounded, the Torrance Police Department said.
Jose Salazar of Bellflower was arrested after Redondo Beach police pulled him over for a traffic violation, said Sgt. Ronald Harris, a Torrance police spokesman.
Salazar was initially taken into custody on suspicion of selling narcotics, Harris said. But during the booking process, officers learned that he matched the description of the suspect wanted in connection with the June 3 mall shooting in Torrance that left one person wounded, Harris said.
As a result, Salazar was also booked on suspicion of attempted murder.
The shooting at the shopping center occurred June 3. Police officers swarmed the mall and found at least one person with a gunshot wound. The person was treated at a hospital and later released.
Following the shooting, police recovered a handgun near the mall but were unable to locate a suspect.
Police did not say how Salazar was identified as being connected to the case but said they had provided information about the shooting to neighboring police agencies.