Earthquake: 2.5 quake strikes near San Fernando

A shallow magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon three miles from San Fernando, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 4:02 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.7 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from Santa Clarita, seven miles from North Hills and seven miles from Shadow Hills.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
