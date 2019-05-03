Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Paso Robles

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Thursday evening five miles from Templeton, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:22 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Paso Robles, eight miles from Atascadero and 12 miles from Morro Bay.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
