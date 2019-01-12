Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake rattles Northridge

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Saturday morning in Northridge in the San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:38 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was one mile from North Hills, four miles from Van Nuys and five miles from San Fernando.
A magnitude 6.7 quake struck Northridge almost exactly 25 years ago, ion Jan. 17, 1994. It was the last major urban temblor to strike California.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.