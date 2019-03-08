Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Caldwell Pines, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon one mile from Caldwell Pines, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:55 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Clearlake, Calif., 15 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 19 miles from Windsor, Calif. and 72 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
