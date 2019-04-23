Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Imperial, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning five miles from Imperial, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:42 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Brawley, eight miles from El Centro, 15 miles from Calexico and 19 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
