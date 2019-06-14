Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Ukiah, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Friday morning 15 miles from Ukiah, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:43 a.m. PDT at a depth of 0.6 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 28 miles from Healdsburg, Calif., 31 miles from Clearlake, Calif., and 95 miles from Sacramento.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.