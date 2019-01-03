Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Cahuilla, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Thursday morning four miles from Cahuilla, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 7:32 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 17 miles from Valle Vista, 19 miles from Hemet and 98 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
