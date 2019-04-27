Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Caldwell Pines, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday morning about a mile from Caldwell Pines, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 5:33 a.m. PDT near the surface.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Clearlake, 16 miles from Healdsburg and 19 miles from Windsor.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
