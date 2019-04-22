Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Capetown, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Monday afternoon 56 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:20 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 68 miles from Fortuna, 71 miles from Eureka and 77 miles from Arcata, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
