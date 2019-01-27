Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Salton Sea

A shallow, magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Saturday afternoon six miles from Dixieland, Calif., south of the Salton Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 5:03 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 7.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Imperial, 12 miles from El Centro and 14 miles from Brawley, Calif.
In the past 10 days, there have been six earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
