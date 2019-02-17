Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Tehachapi, Calif.

A shallow magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported Sunday morning near Tehachapi, Calif. The quake was centered three miles from Fig Orchard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at 3:36 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Tehachapi, 17 miles from Arvin, and 21 miles from Lamont.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
