Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Brawley

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning one mile from Brawley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:24 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.2 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Imperial, 11 miles from El Centro, 18 miles from Calexico and 22 miles from Mexicali, Mexico.
In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
