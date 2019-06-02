Earthquake: 3.7 quake strikes near Alamo, Nev.

A shallow magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Saturday evening 10 miles from Alamo, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:52 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 8.1 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 61 miles from Mesquite, Nev., 71 miles from Sunrise Manor, Nev. and 72 miles from North Las Vegas, Nev.
In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.