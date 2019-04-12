Earthquake: 3.9 quake strikes near Capetown, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning 34 miles from Capetown, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:06 a.m. PDT at a depth of 2.5 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 47 miles from Fortuna, 54 miles from Eureka, and 59 miles from Bayside.
In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
