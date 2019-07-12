Advertisement

Earthquake: Magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Ridgecrest, Calif.

By Quakebot
Jul 12, 2019 | 6:20 AM
Location of the epicenter of Friday morning's quake near Ridgecrest, Calif.. (Mapbox)

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning four miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred in an area that was struck by a pair of strong earthquakes just a week ago and has been rattled by hundreds of aftershocks.

In the past 10 days, there have been 649 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Jul 09, 2019 | 3:45 PM

Friday’s quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles, the USGS said.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step guide to coping with natural disasters.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

