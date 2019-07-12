Earthquake: Magnitude 4.9 quake hits near Ridgecrest, Calif.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning four miles from Ridgecrest, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake occurred in an area that was struck by a pair of strong earthquakes just a week ago and has been rattled by hundreds of aftershocks.
In the past 10 days, there have been 649 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
Friday’s quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles, the USGS said.
An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.
